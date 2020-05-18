Economy

Mark Cuban Calls For Stimulus Cash, COVID-19 Jobs Program

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Mark Cuban Calls For Stimulus Cash, Jobs Program

In a series of tweets, entrepreneur Mark Cuban has called for a sea change in federal government policies to address the COVID-19 pandemic, on both the medical and economic fronts. He said the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has fallen short because “no amount of loans to businesses will save them or jobs if their customers aren’t buying.”

One unusual part of his suggestions is a call for stimulus checks with strings attached, where if the recipient doesn’t spend the money within a certain time period, the government takes it back. And in keeping with the times, Cuban wants a government jobs program that targets the coronavirus crisis.

“We need to consider an interim spending stimulus program” that would include 128 million households getting a $1,000 check every two weeks for the next two months, the owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks tweeted. The catch: With a use-it-or-lose-it approach, the stimulus money would have to be spent in two weeks or returned.

Cuban estimated that this program would cost $500 billion, and would “allow for demand for nonessential products and services to increase, hopefully keeping most businesses alive.”

The problem that the TV personality wants to attack is that in a recession, there’s a lack of demand on the part of corporate buyers and consumers.

The overall antidote he proposes is classic: “It’s time for trickle-up economics. We need a transitional Fed jobs program that trains and hires millions for a federal tracking/tracing/testing program, as well as for support of at-risk populations including long-term care. We need to dent unemployment with stable jobs.”

What’s different, of course, is that Cuban envisions a recession jobs program that targets the coronavirus crisis.

PYMNTS has surveyed more than 12,000 consumers over the past 10 weeks with an eye toward “The Great Reopening,” exploring what it might look like as the economy gets back on track. As part of a series, the new “Tracking Digital’s Quantum Leap” edition surveyed 2,047 consumers to determine how many of them plan to continue spending online at a higher rate than before the start of the pandemic.

The report notes that, as many areas of normal life have shut down, there are “signs that consumers have grown accustomed to their newfound digital lifestyle.”

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE TV: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT | MAY 18-22, 2020

Five days of intimate interviews and streaming TV shows ‘starring’ the smartest people in payments.
The economy is slowly reopening on a changed world where “business unusual” is now just “business.” Tune in as PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and special guests from across the payments universe ditch “digital optional” and bring on the digital-first engagements buyers and sellers really want. Join experts in a series of live conversations rethinking business models, customer experiences, payments choice, verticals…everything.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Visa Seeks Patent On Blockchain System Visa Seeks Patent On Blockchain System
3.2K
Blockchain

Visa Patent Seeks To Turn Fiat Currencies Into Digital Blockchain Versions

Lawmakers Put Caps On Food Delivery Fees Lawmakers Put Caps On Food Delivery Fees
2.5K
Delivery

Lawmakers Put Caps On Food Delivery Fees

Long Day: JCPenney Files For Bankruptcy Long Day: JCPenney Files For Bankruptcy
2.3K
Retail

JCPenney Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Congress Congress
2.2K
Coronavirus

House To Pass $3T Stimulus Package Despite GOP Opposition

The Wilder Side Of Social Distancing The Wilder Side Of Social Distancing
2.2K
Retail

Pool Noodles, Mannequins And The Wilder Side Of Social Distancing For Restaurants

city window view city window view
2.1K
Real Estate

Manhattan Sees Record-Low Number Of New Leases Amid Pandemic

Vogue, Amazon Launch New Offering To Help Designers Vogue, Amazon Launch New Offering To Help Designers
2.1K
Retail

Vogue, Amazon Launch New Offering To Help Designers

Amazon Alexa Amazon Alexa
2.1K
Amazon

Amazon Sues Two Firms Over Alleged Alexa Scam

Will Restaurants Beat The Grocery Store? Will Restaurants Beat The Grocery Store?
2.0K
Retail

Restaurants Vs. Grocery Stores: Who Wins In a Post-Pandemic World?

Rakuten’s 5G Launch Postponed By Three Months Rakuten’s 5G Launch Postponed By Three Months
1.9K
Mobile

Rakuten’s 5G Launch Postponed By Three Months

Weekender Weekender
1.8K
News

AP Automation, Subscriptions, PPP Top This Week’s News

Weak Retail Sales Deepen Recovery Concerns Weak Retail Sales Deepen Recovery Concerns
1.8K
Retail

Retail Sales Weaker Than Expected, Deepening Recovery Concerns

WhatsApp could violate antitrust law with payments rollout WhatsApp could violate antitrust law with payments rollout
1.7K
Digital Payments

India Regs Challenge WhatsApp Over Digital Payments Services

layoffs layoffs
1.7K
Economy

Economist: 42 Pct Of Pandemic Layoffs Will Be Permanent

NextDoor NextDoor
1.7K
Social Commerce

How NextDoor Found An Actual Purpose