Economy

Another 1.5M Americans File For Unemployment As Pandemic’s Job Losses Top 44M

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Another 1.5M Americans File For Unemployment
Another 1.5 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits over the past week, bringing the total jobs lost since the pandemic began to more than 44 million — or some 28 percent of the nation’s workforce.

For the week ending June 6, seasonally adjusted initial unemployment claims were 1.5 million. However, that’s down from 355,000 from the previous week’s revised level.

Mark Hamrick, Bankrate.com’s senior economic analyst, said that while new claims have declined for 10 straight weeks, the nation’s economic plight remains dire, with the nation’s unemployment rate in the double-digits.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim devastating tolls in lives and lost economic output, the elevated level of new jobless claims at 1.5 million serves as a reminder that this two-sided crisis is very much persisting,” he said in a statement. “New claims have topped one million for 12 straight weeks. That’s in contrast to fewer than 300,000 new claims in mid-March before the crisis took hold.”

The COVID-19 virus continues to impact the number of initial claims, the Department of Labor (DOL) said in a statement.

The previous week’s level was revised up by 20,000 from 1,877,000 to 1,897,000. The four-week moving average was two million, a decrease of 286,250 from the previous week’s revised average. The previous week’s average was revised up by 4,250 from 2,284,000 to 2,288,250.

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending May 30 were in Florida (32,296), California (25,372), Oklahoma (16,662) and Mississippi (158). Among the states with the largest decreases are New York (107,161), Michigan (25,284), Texas (21,040), Pennsylvania (18,050) and Washington (17,507).

In a sign that some workers have returned to work and no longer need unemployment benefits, the number of people filing continued claims for benefits dropped to 20.9 million in the week ending May 30 after rising to 21.2 million in the prior week.

On Wednesday (June 10), PYMNTS reported that consumer prices fell last month, led by drops in the cost of motor vehicle insurance, energy and apparel. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said the Consumer Price Index for city dwellers fell by 0.1 percent in May, on a seasonally adjusted basis, after falling 0.8 percent in April. Increases were reported in the housing shelter and food indexes, in part due to the “food at home” index rising.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING AND SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

5.1K
B2B Payments

Corporates Explore The Path Of Least Resistance To AP Automation

Citi First To Enable Mastercard's Click To Pay
4.5K
eCommerce

Exclusive: Citi Enables Mastercard’s Click to Pay At Checkout For Cardholders

3.5K
Gig Economy

New Report: Payments, Transparency Build Trust In The Gig Economy

3.4K
Credit Unions

Credit Unions’ Bid To Bridge The Challenger Bank Perception-vs.-Reality Gap

2.7K
Economy

Tough Times in Consumer Credit Could Push Some Americans to Nontraditional Lenders

2.7K
Real Estate

Is Data Aggregation The Key To Banking’s Future?

uber-eats-delivery-hub-cloud-kitchen
2.7K
Delivery

Uber Eats Gets Out Of The Ghost Kitchen

2.6K
Economy

Federal Reserve Expands Main Street Lending Program For SMBs

2.6K
Digital-First Banking

Entersekt: The COVID-Led Future Of Digital Banking

Capgemini, BlackLine To Help Streamline F&A
2.4K
B2B Payments

Capgemini Teams With BlackLine To Help Organizations Streamline F&A

2.3K
Intelligence of Things

Tencent Plans Smart City The Size Of Midtown Manhattan

2.3K
Authentication

New Report: Home Closings Go Digital With Remote Online Notary Services

Vroom Shifts IPO Into High Gear
2.3K
IPO

Vroom Shifts IPO Into High Gear; Looks To Raise $467.5M

China Freezes Thousands Of Crypto Accounts
2.2K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: China Freezes Thousands Of Crypto Accounts Amid Criminal Probe

Didi Chuxing ridesharing
2.1K
Ridesharing

Chinese Ride-Hailing Giant Didi Chuxing Sees Rebound