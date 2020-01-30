Google

Google Working On Robotic Kittens, Other AI Initiatives

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Google

Among the artificial intelligence (AI) projects Google is developing are real-time language translation, anemia detection and robotic kittens, CNBC reported Wednesday (Jan. 29).

The company hopes to launch those as well as a diverse array of other AI projects widely someday. Google’s parent company Alphabet and its CEO Sundar Pichai have touted “AI first world” as a concept in recent years, referring to the large umbrella of Google’s AI services, such as self-driving cars, search advertising and more.

On Tuesday, Google unveiled a series of its in-progress works as a way to show investors the benefits of AI technology.

The robotic kitten, termed D’Kitty, is a four-legged robot that Google says learned to walk on its own by way of studying locomotion and machine learning techniques. The company hopes this technology will help machines learn how physical hardware can function.

There were wearable sensors, which could connect human hand gestures with media controls, Google said. One prototype was a set of sweatshirt drawstrings that could be twisted to adjust music volume. Users could also play or pause the music in question by pulling on the strings.

Google Translate, which currently supports 59 languages, could soon see new real-time translation features and transcriptions, which will be available on Android phones.

And the company showed how its AI could be used in retina scans to determine if patients have anemia, diabetic eye diseases and glaucoma.

However, amid Google’s displays of AI, government bodies and other entities have been worrying about the increasing presence of the technology. There have been calls for regulation, with the European Union considering a sweeping set of new rules meant to curb overreach and provide accountability and IBM debuting a new lab that will oversee AI projects.

And there have been calls for bans on facial recognition, with critics saying it has potential for racial bias and discrimination and fake-video technology.

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Study: 

With eyes on lowering costs to improving cash flow, 85 percent of U.S. firms plan to make real-time payments integral to their operations within three years. However, some firms still feel technical barriers stand in the way. In the January 2020 Making Real-Time Payments A Reality Study, PYMNTS surveyed more than 500 financial executives to examine what it will take to channel RTP interest into real-world adoption. Here’s what we learned.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

video game cartridges video game cartridges
4.1K
eCommerce

As Classic Video Games Turn Into Collectibles, Can eCommerce Keep Up?

After Death, Kobe Bryant’s Business Legacy Lives On After Death, Kobe Bryant’s Business Legacy Lives On
3.9K
Investments

Kobe Bryant’s VC Firm Holds More Than $2B In Assets

The Vitamin Shoppe The Vitamin Shoppe
3.7K
Retail

Vitamin Shoppe Opens Stores Inside Nine LA Fitness Gyms

Proposed Dean Foods And Dairy Farmers Of America Merger Scrutinized By Regulators Proposed Dean Foods And Dairy Farmers Of America Merger Scrutinized By Regulators
3.6K
ANTITRUST

Antitrust Regulators Investigate Proposed Dairy Megamerger

cross-border payments cross-border payments
3.5K
Investments

Visa Joins $80M Round For Currencycloud

3.4K
B2B Payments

Fraudsters Try New Spins On The BEC Scam

Domino's pizza app Domino's pizza app
3.3K
Restaurant innovation

What Domino’s Mobile Slice Says About The New QSR World

3.3K
Accounts Payable

What U.S. Bank Is Doing To Drive Virtual Card Adoption

3.1K
Digital Banking

Helping FIs Develop Their ‘FinTech Sense’

The EU will look at implementing new rules on antitrust. The EU will look at implementing new rules on antitrust.
2.9K
Europe

New EU Policy Pushes For Data Sharing To Foster Blockchain, AI Use

Bird eScooter Bird eScooter
2.8K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Bird Buys eScooter Competitor Circ

Codat, Temenos, banking, small medium enterprises, SMEs, B2B, API, partnerships Codat, Temenos, banking, small medium enterprises, SMEs, B2B, API, partnerships
2.8K
B2B Payments

Codat, Temenos Partner For Bank, SMB Alliance

2.8K
Cryptocurrency

Singapore’s Payment Services Act To Regulate Crypto Firms

2.8K
Investments

Monzo Courts SoftBank As Part Of £100M Capital Raise

2.7K
CFPB

CFPB’s 2020: Drawing A Bead On Abusive Practices — And States’ Activities