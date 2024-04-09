Google Begins Rollout of New Version of ‘Find My Device’

Google has launched a new version of its Find My Device experience on devices running Android 9+ in the United States and Canada.

It will expand the experience to Android devices around the world next, the company said in a Monday (April 8) blog post.

“With a new, crowdsourced network of over a billion Android devices, Find My Device can help you find your misplaced Android devices and everyday items quickly and securely,” Erik Kay, vice president of engineering at Google, wrote in the post.

Find My Device can be used to locate compatible Android phones and tablets by ringing them or viewing their location on a map in the app, even when they are offline, according to the post. In the case of Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, it can also do so if the devices are powered off or if their battery is dead.

Starting in May, the experience can also be used to keep track of everyday items like keys, wallets or luggage that have been fitted with compatible Bluetooth tracker tags, the post said. These tags are built specifically for the Find My Device network and will help protect users from unwanted tracking. They are now available from Chipolo and Pebblebee, and will be available later this year from eufy, Jio, Motorola and other suppliers.

When the user is close to a lost device or an item with a Bluetooth tag, a “Find nearby” button will help users figure out exactly where it is, per the post. When an item is lost in the user’s home equipped with Nest devices, the Find My Device app will also show the item’s proximity to those devices.

Find My Device also allows users to share accessories with friends and family members, so everyone can keep an eye on the items in the app.

“Multilayered protections built into the Find My Device network help keep you safe and your personal information private, while keeping you in control of the devices connected to the Find My Device network,” Kay wrote in the post.

In May 2023, Google and Apple, which offers AirTag, said they were uniting against unwanted tracking using location-tracking devices. Several other companies indicated their support for the companies’ proposed solutions.