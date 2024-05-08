Google Opens Its Digital Wallet to Users In India

Google’s digital wallet is now available in the world’s most populous country.

The tech giant announced Wednesday (May 8) that the Google Wallet was now open to users India, with a focus on “localized experiences.”

“To start, we’ve partnered with over 20 of India’s top brands, offering one of the widest ranges of partners for any digital wallet in India,” the company wrote on its blog. “We look forward to adding more partners soon.”

Among these brands are PVR and INOX — teaming with Google so Android users can add movie or event tickets to their wallets — as well as companies like Flipkart and Dominos to let consumers share digital versions of loyalty and gift cards.

“We’re partnering with airlines like Air India, Air India Express and online travel companies like MakeMyTrip, Ixigo, and Easemytrip to help travelers easily save and access their mobile boarding passes in Google Wallet,” the blog post added. “Pro tip: If you own a Pixel device, take a screenshot of your boarding pass and tap ‘Add to Google Wallet.’”

In addition, Google notes that the wallet will let users purchase and store public transport tickets, digitize physical documents and use their Android phones in place of a corporate identification badge.

As PYMNTS wrote last week, enthusiasm surrounding the use of digital wallets to store sensitive documents varies depending on who you ask.

According to the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Tracking the Digital Payments Takeover: Can New Use Cases Drive Consumer Use of Digital Wallets?” 51% of consumers said they are either somewhat interested or very interested in using digital wallet storage features.

However, 78% of baby boomers and seniors reported levels of interest between “slight” and “none” when asked about keeping documents on their devices.

“The excitement about using digital wallets to store documents climbs when younger consumers weigh in,” PYMNTS wrote.

“Forty-nine percent of Generation Z respondents said they are extremely interested, as are 51% of millennials. Forty-six percent of bridge millennials and 26% of Generation X consumers are also extremely interested in using special digital wallet features.”

Age is just one measure for gauging digital wallet use. Another is income, with 55% of consumers who make $100,000 or more per year using digital wallets, compared to 41% of people whose yearly salaries are under $50,000.

