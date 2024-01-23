The new year often ushers in a case of the winter sniffles, but help is just a click away. With lots of choices in the world of online healthcare, PYMNTS is here to help you sort them out with the Provider Ranking of Telemedicine Apps. This edition sees quite a bit of movement, as apps vie for the top spot, now held by Doctor on Demand. BetterHelp, MDLIVE and LiveWell With Advocate Aurora have also climbed, giving us plenty to keep an eye on for next month’s ranking.

The Top 5

Climbing two rankings to our No. 1 spot is Doctor On Demand with a score of 90 points.

That knocks Teladoc: Telehealth down a ranking to tie with Telehealth by SimplePractice, both scoring 89 points to share the No. 2 spot.

BetterHelp: Online Counseling & Therapy climbs up one ranking to grab the No. 3 slot with a score of 79 points.

No. 4 now goes to APPatient, scoring 61 points.

MDLIVE is up one ranking, scoring 40 points to make it into the Top 5 at No. 5.

The Top 10

Leading the lower half is Carbon Health at No. 6 with 39 points.

LiveWell With Advocate Aurora, scoring 35 points, is up one ranking to No. 7.

No. 8 remains with PlushCare: Online Doctor coming in with a score of 33 points.

No. 9 is unchanged, with LiveHealth Online Mobile holding its position, scoring 25 points.

Vsee Clinic For Patients with 19 points remains as our No. 10 ranking.