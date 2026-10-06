Robots Give Hospitals More Capacity Without Adding Beds

Highlights
NEURA Robotics launched a healthcare unit on Sept. 30 with a robot that moves empty hospital beds. The company projects that one robot can return more than 1,300 staff hours a year to patient care.
Hospitals are putting delivery robots on more routes. HCA Florida JFK Hospital deployed Relay Robotics robots to carry specimens, medications and equipment. Hancock Health extended Arrive AI’s specimen robots to an outpatient facility.
Robot makers are renting capacity to hospitals rather than selling machines. NEURA leases its bed robot for a fixed monthly fee, and Serve Robotics expects $200,000 to $400,000 a year from each hospital running Diligent’s Moxi.
Clara Quakenbush, a medical assistant at Hancock Health’s Sue Ann Wortman Cancer Center in Indiana, used to make 10 to 15 trips a day carrying specimens to the hospital lab, according to an October 2025 news release from autonomous delivery company Arrive AI. She spent at least 90 minutes a day on those walks, per the release, and every minute of delivery was “a minute not spent with patients,” she said.