Samsung has introduced a new refrigerator that’s the latest addition to its Family Hub lineup, with artificial intelligence (AI) and features that can plan meals and connect with Samsung devices around the home, according to a report by VentureBeat.

The cameras inside are powered by the company’s AI ViewInside technology which scans items, identifies them and sends updates when new or old items are out.

The new technology, introduced ahead of next week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), is meant to work with with Samsung’s Smart Recipes option. Smart Recipes will provide meal suggestions based on shopping lists and preferences, as well as more meal planning features developed by Whisk, a company Samsung acquired in 2019.

The in-fridge computer was first introduced at CES 2019, and another company, LG, also developed and is selling a similar refrigerator.

Samsung’s model will allow for video clips and streaming music services to be beamed from a person’s phone. It also has a way to connect to smart TVs.

There’s also a feature called SmartThings Video. This feature lets people watch security cameras from the fridge. It can also keep track of a variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Samsung has a product called the SmartThings Cloud, which can control routers, TV sensors, lighting and more. IDC predicts that 41.6 billion products will be internet connected by 2025.

“In the five years since we launched Family Hub, we have introduced innovations that reflect the new ways that busy, modern families are managing their daily lives,” Samsung General Manager of Home Appliances John Herrington said. “The latest Family Hub is the most innovative yet, with more personalized, intelligent features that enable busy families to stay better connected to one another.”

The fridge is not expected to be cheap, as the previous year’s model cost more than $3,000. However, as the smart fridge market is booming, and expected to reach $125.7 billion by 2025, the model is expected to sell well.