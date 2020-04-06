Loans

Global Bankers Release $500B In Capital To Facilitate Lending

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Regulators have made it possible for banks to make trillions more in loans

Financial regulators have made $500 billion in capital available for lenders around the world, which gives lenders the freedom for another $5 trillion of loans around the world to go toward cushioning the blow the coronavirus has dealt to the world’s economy.

The relaxing of the limits has let families, businesses and communities stay afloat fiscally as the virus forces normal courses of money, like most businesses and restaurants, to close down for fear of spreading infectious germs or catching them.

The blow so far has been devastating; some studies show that the economy is on the worst track since the Great Depression nearly 100 years ago. Thus far, millions have lost their jobs from layoffs or flat-out closings of businesses. In the U.S., unemployment has soared to record highs.

The relief has been worldwide thus far, with regulators and central banks freeing up $492 billion that has primarily come from cutting the extra capital limits put in place after the 2008 financial crisis in order to strengthen leaders’ balance sheets.

Regulators have proposed a number of fixes banks can use to embolden finances for now: to freeze dividends and rein in bonuses, to hold off on implementing harsher capitalization rules, to provide exemptions for now on calculating capital requirements.

Central bankers still think the system is in better health now than it was during the 2008 crisis. But conditions could continue to worsen if banks hold off on lending money in order to save capital. Capital, made up of shareholders’ equity and retained earnings, can be a primary measure of a bank’s health.

However, regulators seem to be hoping banks will take on a more positive role during this crisis than in the 2008 crisis, in which the banks were seen by many as the root of the problems. Now, banks are being seen as vital paths to infuse cash into the economy to keep things from collapsing while people can’t work and businesses face bills while no revenue is coming in.

Nicolas Véron, a senior fellow at the Bruegel think tank and the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said banks have effectively been transformed from capitalist machines into hands to assist the states, which is “temporary” but still significant.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: MARCH 2020 B2B API TRACKER  

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In this month’s B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

UK Expands Non-Payment Protection For Exporters UK Expands Non-Payment Protection For Exporters
7.4K
B2B Payments

UK Expands Non-Payment Protection For Exporters

Prime Day Prime Day
5.2K
Retail

Amazon To Postpone Prime Day Until At Least August

5.0K
Coronavirus

The Week In Payments: What The New Normal Will Look Like When It Comes

JPMorgan, one of the nation’s largest lenders, started accepting applications for loans from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) on Friday (April 3), according to Reuters. The news service said the announcement was posted on the bank’s website. This development is a change from JPMorgan’s previous note in an email on Thursday (April 2) that the bank would not be prepared to begin processing loans on Friday. One of the criteria for acceptance by the New York-based bank is that applicants must have been Chase business checking account customers since at least Feb. 15. In addition, they cannot have applied for a similar loan with another financial institution (FI) On Thursday, CNBC reported that Chase had told its customers they will likely be ready to accept loan applications on Friday (April 3). According to CNBC, the SMB lending program is a key part of the $2 trillion stimulus package that President Donald Trump signed into law last week to help rescue an economy that has ground to halt due to the coronavirus. CNBC said the $2 trillion stimulus package signed into law last week by President Donald Trump is the key to rescuing an economy that has ground to halt coronavirus. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that banks should start distributing $350 billion in loans just after midnight on Friday, and said the loans do not have to be paid back. In a recent survey, Main Street on Lockdown, PYMNTS reported on the urgency of getting the cash out the door and into the hands of struggling businesses. The survey of more than 200 small and mid-size businesses late last month revealed that there was only enough cash on hand to get through the next three weeks before reaching for personal credit lines or loans. JPMorgan, one of the nation’s largest lenders, started accepting applications for loans from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) on Friday (April 3), according to Reuters. The news service said the announcement was posted on the bank’s website. This development is a change from JPMorgan’s previous note in an email on Thursday (April 2) that the bank would not be prepared to begin processing loans on Friday. One of the criteria for acceptance by the New York-based bank is that applicants must have been Chase business checking account customers since at least Feb. 15. In addition, they cannot have applied for a similar loan with another financial institution (FI) On Thursday, CNBC reported that Chase had told its customers they will likely be ready to accept loan applications on Friday (April 3). According to CNBC, the SMB lending program is a key part of the $2 trillion stimulus package that President Donald Trump signed into law last week to help rescue an economy that has ground to halt due to the coronavirus. CNBC said the $2 trillion stimulus package signed into law last week by President Donald Trump is the key to rescuing an economy that has ground to halt coronavirus. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that banks should start distributing $350 billion in loans just after midnight on Friday, and said the loans do not have to be paid back. In a recent survey, Main Street on Lockdown, PYMNTS reported on the urgency of getting the cash out the door and into the hands of struggling businesses. The survey of more than 200 small and mid-size businesses late last month revealed that there was only enough cash on hand to get through the next three weeks before reaching for personal credit lines or loans.
3.5K
Loans

JPMorgan Now Taking Applications For Paycheck Protection Program

Japan yen coronavirus Japan yen coronavirus
3.4K
Coronavirus

Japan’s Stimulus Package To Offer Families Nearly $3K

tech startup tech startup
3.2K
Coronavirus

UK Tech Lobby Warns Coronavirus Could Wipe Out Startups

U.S. Small Business Administration U.S. Small Business Administration
3.2K
Coronavirus

FIS Connects With Lenders On COVID-19 Relief For Small Businesses

Why SMBs Can’t Wait Long For The SBA's PPP Why SMBs Can’t Wait Long For The SBA's PPP
3.2K
Loans

Why Main Street’s SMBs Can’t Wait (Much Longer) For The SBA’s PPP Cavalry

Financial Crimes Enforcement Network Financial Crimes Enforcement Network
3.0K
Coronavirus

FinCEN Reminds FIs To Watch For Fraud During COVID-19 Crisis

Bed Bath & Beyond has asked a judge to force 1-800-Flowers to honor their agreement Bed Bath & Beyond has asked a judge to force 1-800-Flowers to honor their agreement
2.9K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Bed Bath & Beyond Takes 1-800-Flowers To Court To Preserve Sale

Etsy Provides Clues On March Retail Numbers Etsy Provides Clues On March Retail Numbers
2.7K
Retail

Etsy Provides Some Clues On March Retail Numbers

Bank Of America Boasts $22B In Bailout Loans Bank Of America Boasts $22B In Bailout Loans
2.7K
Coronavirus

Bank Of America Boasts $22B In Bailout Loans

Bank of America Bank of America
2.7K
Coronavirus

Bank Of America Can Now Accept Small Business Relief Applications

Digital Banking Harnesses Big Data Digital Banking Harnesses Big Data
2.6K
Data

Digital Banking Harnesses Big Data For Better In-Branch Experiences

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Speaker Nancy Pelosi
2.6K
Coronavirus

Pelosi Calls For More SMB Funding For COVID-19 Relief