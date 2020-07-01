Loans

Senate Approves Five Week Extension For Paycheck Protection Program 

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Paycheck Protection Program

Just as the application deadline was set to expire on the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) at midnight Tuesday (June 30), the U.S. Senate extended the popular measure for five more weeks, The New York Times reported.

If lawmakers had failed to act, more than $130 billion would have gone unspent from the Small Business Association’s forgivable loan program to assist companies endure the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, small- and medium-sized firms (SMBs) have until Aug. 8 to apply, the report said.

The bipartisan Senate bill was passed unanimously. It is intended to provide a lifeline to SMBs with fewer than 500 employees. It now goes to the Democratically-controlled House and must be signed by the president, The Times reported.

“The resources are there,” said Sen. Benjamin Cardin (D-Maryland), one of the bill’s authors. “The need is there. We just need to change the date.”

On the Senate floor, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a New Hampshire Democrat, said she arrived on Capitol Hill convinced lawmakers would not agree.

“I’m pleased because we have an agreement,” she said, according to The Hill.

The timing of the vote coincides with a New York Times map of the coronavirus that shows 35 states from Maine to Hawaii have seen the number of new COVID-19 cases rise and 15 states including New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts where new cases have stayed mostly the same. Only Maryland, Rhode Island and the District of Columbia have seen fewer new cases.

The vote follows a PYMNTS survey that revealed a majority of SMB owners surveyed, more than 58 percent, said early on in the pandemic they weren’t sure their businesses would survive.

Initially, Congress approved $349 billion in aid that was distributed in less than two weeks. Lawmakers later added another $320 billion to target SMBs.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida), chairman of the Small Business Committee, told The Hill before the vote that he had no objections to extending the PPP’s application deadline but that most SMBs that wanted to benefit from the program have already used it.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: TUESDAY, JUNE 30, 2020 AT 12:00 PM (ET)

Payments were starting to lean into “instant” when the pandemic hit. As the nation and economy now struggle to reopen and reinvent, failures around slow stimulus payments and SBA loans that still haven’t reached some have rallied the call for instant payments at scale. With the Federal Reserve’s FedNow initiative still years away, PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster gathers a trio of experts to map out the delivery of instant payments…instantly.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Gympass Aims To Buff Up Housebound Consumers
4.1K
Retail

Gympass Embraces Digital 3.0 In Its Aim To Buff Up Housebound Consumers

wirecard-pay-creditors
2.9K
Digital Payments

Wirecard Says Payouts To Merchants Will Continue Uninterrupted

2.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Hdac, CertiK Partner For Blockchain-Powered IoT; Tezos Expected To Settle Securities Lawsuit With $25M Settlement

eu-cryptocurrency-regulator-stablecoin
2.6K
Cryptocurrency

EU To Crack Down On Stablecoin Projects

How COVID-19 Created A New Digital Customer In Just Three Months
2.6K
Coronavirus

New Report: How A Global Pandemic Created A Digital-First Customer In 12 Weeks

Navigating Pay Card Compliance Challenges
2.3K
Digital Payments

ADP: Pandemic Prompts Firms To Replace Checks With Pay Cards

german-accounting-regulations
2.3K
Bank Regulation

Wirecard Forces ‘Radical’ Reboot Of German Accounting Regs

Wirecard, Enron And The Warning Signs
2.2K
Security & Fraud

Wirecard, Enron And Warning Signs Across Two Decades

amazon-softbank-ozon
2.2K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Amazon Said To Have Interest In Buying Russian eCommerce Player Ozon

2.1K
Apple

New York Times Ends Apple News Partnership

2.1K
Bank Regulation

A Merchant’s How-To For Managing The Contactless Payments Surge And SCA Requirements

Wirecard
2.1K
Security & Fraud

UK Financial Watchdog Says Wirecard Cooperative But Assets To Stay Frozen 

2.1K
B2B Payments

Spiff Raises $10M For Automated Commission Payments

2.0K
Security & Fraud

EY Accused Of Missing Alleged Wirecard Fraud

Embracing The Cloud In Business Continuity
1.9K
Digital Banking

FIs: Embracing The Cloud Involves More Than Business Continuity ‘Lip Service’