Loans

Senators Call For Guaranteed PPP Loans For Small Businesses

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Senators Call For Guaranteed PPP Loans For Small Businesses

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) and 21 of her Senate colleagues are urging the U.S. Treasury and the Small Business Administration (SBA) to make sure the latest round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds reach the small businesses that need it.

“Small businesses and their workers are under incredible stress right now, and we must continue to do everything in our power to help them stay in business and keep their workers employed,” according to the letter dated April 27 to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza. “As small business owners await distribution of the additional funding provided for the program … it is critical that the funding provided by Congress be used to provide loans to the businesses whose owners and employees’ livelihoods are truly at risk as a result of the pandemic.”

Spokespersons for the Treasury and SBA did not respond to a request for comment.

Last week, Congress passed $310 billion in new money for PPP, including $60 billion set aside for small lenders. It follows the original measure that saw its funds depleted in less than two weeks.

The SBA started taking applications on Monday (April 27) for the second round of forgivable loans after President Donald Trump signed the bill on Friday (April 24). The launch was slow, as the SBA’s website was overwhelmed with requests.

Published reports revealed that the distribution of the initial round of funding was not limited to struggling small businesses that truly needed the money to stay open, the senators wrote.

“For these reasons, we urge you to develop strong supervisory mechanisms to identify instances of unjust enrichment. This is not just a matter of rooting out fraud and abuse – the funding for this program, which we support, is necessarily finite,” the letter said. “Every loan that provides a windfall for an applicant who does not truly need it results in one fewer loan made to a struggling small business owner whose employees could be truly helped by this funding.”

In addition to Klobuchar, a former candidate for the Democratic nomination for president, the letter was signed by Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Kamala Harris of California, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

The letter was also signed by Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin), Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nevada ), Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois), Dianne Feinstein (D-California), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Angus King (I-Maine), Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont), Edward Markey (D-Massachusetts), Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon), Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut), Jack Reed (D-Rhode Island), Tina Smith (D-Minnesota), Thomas Udall (D-New Mexico), Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland) and Ron Wyden (D-OR).

——————————

PYMNTS REPORT: GIG ECONOMY TRACKER – APRIL 2020

Companies invest about 11 hours of time finding talent for every 40 hours of work they receive. This gap is rapidly becoming all the more intolerable as businesses struggle to recruit under the ongoing pandemic. In the latest Gig Economy Tracker, Marlon Litz-Rosenzweig, co-founder and CEO of freelancer platform WorkGenius, discusses how marketplaces are uniquely positioned to help solve this issue.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

hospital coronavirus hospital coronavirus
8.9K
Coronavirus

COVID-19 And The Great Hospital Cash Crunch

Balance Between PPP's Letter And Spirit Of ‘Law’ Balance Between PPP's Letter And Spirit Of ‘Law’
6.6K
Loans

The Balancing Act Between PPP’s Letter And Spirit Of The ‘Law’

Reliance is testing a new shopping portal for India Reliance is testing a new shopping portal for India
4.9K
eCommerce

Reliance Tests eCommerce Portal In India

Apple building Apple building
4.9K
Apple

Apple Stalls Production Ramp-Up For New iPhones

The IRS Stimulus Check Is Finally In The Mail The IRS Stimulus Check Is Finally In The Mail
4.7K
Coronavirus

The IRS Stimulus Check Is Finally In The Mail (For Some)

reopening sign reopening sign
4.3K
Retail

Generation House Arrest? Retailers Anticipate Reinvention And Reopening

COVID-19 Report VI: America Stirs As Pandemic Weakens COVID-19 Report VI: America Stirs As Pandemic Weakens
3.2K
Coronavirus

COVID-19 Report VI: America Stirs As Pandemic Weakens

Silicon Valley FinTech startup Digits announces a $22 million Series B funding round led by GV — formerly known as Google Ventures — to launch its new expense monitoring dashboard Silicon Valley FinTech startup Digits announces a $22 million Series B funding round led by GV — formerly known as Google Ventures — to launch its new expense monitoring dashboard
3.1K
B2B Payments

Digits Lands GV Backing For Expense Management Tech

2.6K
Innovation

How FIs And FinTechs Are Expanding The Credit Card Paradigm

2.5K
Coronavirus

Building Resilience For Financial Institutions

What To Know When Applying For A PPP Loan What To Know When Applying For A PPP Loan
2.2K
Coronavirus

PPP Loan Program To Reopen Monday

How Robots Are Helping Doctors Make The Rounds How Robots Are Helping Doctors Make The Rounds
2.1K
Artificial Intelligence

‘Paging Dr. Spot’ – How Robots Are Helping Doctors Make The Rounds

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
2.1K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: DOJ Seizes COVID-19 Fraud Website As Owner Asks For Bitcoin; NYC Hospitals Use Blockchain For Supplies

Phishing Scams Target SMBs Seeking COVID Aid Phishing Scams Target SMBs Seeking COVID Aid
2.0K
Security & Fraud

Phishing Scams Target SMBs Seeking COVID Aid

Paycheck Prevention Program, PPP, funding, bank of america, CEO, Brian Moynihan Paycheck Prevention Program, PPP, funding, bank of america, CEO, Brian Moynihan
1.9K
Loans

BoA CEO Says All PPP Applications Should Be Funded