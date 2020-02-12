Mobile Applications

Chevron And Texaco Apps Now Accept Venmo

Chevron has announced that its new Texaco and Chevron smartphone apps will have Venmo as an option for payment, according to a press release.

Chevron is the first fuel company to accept Venmo for gas purchases at the pump.

“Chevron updated its branded mobile applications to offer consumers access to Venmo to pay for fuel and car washes at the pump from their mobile devices,” said Bill Miner, Chevron’s general manager of Americas Marketing Sales & Services. “The addition of Venmo continues our strategy to inject innovation into retail fuel transactions to help provide customers with flexibility and seamless interaction with our brands.”

About 40 million people use Venmo in the U.S., and the integration will let users share or split their purchases.

“Enabling Venmo as a payment method within our app is key in our quest to help create a new fueling experience for consumers,” Miner said. “With Venmo’s popularity among consumers and our presence in retail fueling, more consumers will be able to use the payment methods they prefer in our mobile apps to fill up with our high-quality Chevron- and Texaco-branded fuels.”

The apps are compatible with both iOS and Android devices and available in the App Store and the Google Play Store.

In October, Venmo announced it was going to offer cash-back rewards. The rewards were announced for the payment company’s Mastercard debit card at certain retailers. The offers for cash back will rotate.

Earlier last year, PayPal teamed up with Synchrony Financial to introduce a Venmo co-branded credit card.

“For 15 years, Synchrony has been a strategic partner in offering credit cards that enable greater purchasing power and rewards for PayPal consumers,” said PayPal CEO Dan Schulman at the time. “We are pleased to deepen our relationship with Synchrony to bring groundbreaking new credit experiences to the Venmo community through a desirable credit card and a seamless in-app experience.”

