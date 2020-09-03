Mobile Applications

Money Moves In New Digital Banking Apps Provider Ranking

By PYMNTS
Posted on
mobile banking app

Banking has always projected an austere image of permanence meant to convey seriousness and long-term vision. Simply put, people like their banks to stand firm and hold their ground.

That sentiment is mostly unchanged in the digital domain, as the latest PYMNTS Provider Ranking of Digital Banking Apps shows certain brands getting comfortable at the top of the charts.

Best not to get too comfortable in any one spot, though, as brands rise and fall monthly.

The Top 5

They say it’s nice at the top, and U.S. challenger bank Chime would know, coming in at No. 1 once again on the strength of its consumer-first offerings. Holding onto its No. 2. spot is NuBank and its highly controllable card and app.

The big changeup for this Provider Ranking is mobile banking app Current, climbing up two spots to land at No. 3, followed by Revolut at No. 4. Closing out the Top 5 this time around is mobile-only bank Monzo at No. 5, with its focus on new products for post-pandemic banking.

The Top 10

Moving onto the wider Top 10 players in PYMNTS new Provider Ranking of Digital Banking Apps we find budgeting app Dave holding firm at No. 6, and Starling Bank keeping its No. 7 spot.

The first of two shifts in this range is cloud-mobile banking app N26 which gains a spot to land at No. 8 this month. Another surprise is Ally Bank jumping into the Top 10 at the No. 9 position, with UAE-based Mashreq Neo remaining in the Top 10 at No. 10.

