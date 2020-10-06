Apple Will Likely Unveil New iPhone On Oct. 13

Apple has announced a new product launch on Oct. 13, where the tech giant is expected to roll out the new iPhone 12, CNBC reports.

The invitation for the event contains the verbiage "Hi, Speed," which CNBC posits could refer to 5G capabilities, the next-generation speed that could help internet connectivity move even faster than it does now.

There are expected to be four new iPhone 12 models this year, including the two "regular" ones as well as two iPhone 12 Pro models. The phones will likely have sharper edges around the corners, like the Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro. Leading Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the design will be similar to that of the iPhone, with some having 5.4-inch screens, which could be called the iPhone Mini, and others with 6.1-inch screens. One model will have a 6.7-inch screen, per CNBC's report.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the event will be broadcast online at 10 a.m. on Oct. 13, rather than taking place in-person at Apple's Cupertino, California headquarters like it normally would.

Apple also announced its new Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Air and 8th-generation iPad at a September event, but no iPhones were on the roster at that time. The Apple Watch Series 6 will come with a blood oxygen sensor and a new Apple 6 Silicon chip, while the budget Apple Watch SE is designed to work with the Family Setup for those who don't have iPhones.

The company said earlier this year that the new iPhone would likely be delayed due to the pandemic's effect on production.

There were some surprises at the aforementioned September event, including bundled packages that will let customers sign up for numerous Apple services together at lower prices, including the lowest tier with $14.95 a month for Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud storage for $19.95 a month, which would cover family members as well.