Google Takes On Apple With New Pixel 4a Phone

Move over, Apple – there’s a new smartphone from Google on the way.

On Monday (August 3), Google unveiled its new Android phone, the Pixel 4a.

At a cost of just under $350, Google’s new Pixel will go head-to-head with Apple’s iPhone SE, which the tech giant rolled out in April at $399.

It is also markedly less expensive than many other competing smartphones on the market, which can carry price tags of $1,000 or higher.

Google’s new phone will be available for purchase on Aug. 20 through the Google Store, as well as through Amazon, Best Buy and U.S. carriers including Verizon, U.S. Cellular and Google Fi. Those looking to get a jump on the process can “pre-order” in the U.S. through the Google Store and on Google Fi starting Aug. 3, Google said.

The big push and aggressive pricing comes as Google seeks to make up lost ground in the smartphone arena. The search engine giant’s phones have lagged in popularity behind Samsung’s Android offerings and Apple’s blockbuster iPhone roster.

In a blog post announcing the rollout of its new smartphone, Google touts the Pixel 4a’s camera and its ability to “take professional-looking photos,” a feature that is considered one of the key selling points compared to its competitors.

“Meet Pixel 4a: The ‘everything you love about Google’ phone,” writes Brian Rakowski, vice president of product management at Google.

“Want to charge less often, take professional-looking photos, enjoy enterprise-grade security, all without breaking the bank? The Pixel 4a, starting at $349, has your name on it,” Rakowski writes.

The new Pixel 4a also has a number of new features, including “Recorder,” which connects with Google Docs to save and share recordings, and a “Personal Safety” app that provides emergency notifications and alerts to car crashes ahead.

Google plans to follow up with the release this fall of its first two 5G phones, the Pixel 4a (5G), which will start at $499, and the Pixel 5.