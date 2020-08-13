In today’s top news, Airbnb reports record losses in the second quarter, and DoorDash could be the next gig platform to be forced to reclassify its workers. Plus, Square’s Cash App will now offer small, short-term loans.

Airbnb Suffers Record Losses in Q2, IPO Still Planned

Airbnb Inc. took a record hit in revenues in the second quarter, and its losses continued to mount as global travel was restricted to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

DoorDash Next Gig Platform to Face Injunction in CA Over Gig Worker Status

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin has filed for a preliminary injunction against DoorDash, which would require the delivery service to reclassify its workers as employees, not independent contractors.

Square Cash Tests Small-Dollar, Short-Term Loans

Cash App, Square Inc.’s mobile payment app, has launched a pilot program to offer short-term loans of up to $200. Under the terms of the loans, payment is due within four weeks, with a one-week grace period available.

Uber Plans to Temporarily Shutter Ride-Hailing Service in California

Faced with the prospect of classifying its drivers as employees rather than independent contractors, Uber Technologies Inc. is threatening to shut down temporarily in California.

