In today’s top news, Amazon launched an online pharmacy in Bengaluru, India, and the Justice Department continues its antitrust investigation of Big Tech. Plus, Apple and Google kicked the Fortnite app off their app stores.

Amazon Launches Online Pharmacy In Bengaluru, India

Amazon India has added an online pharmacy to its offerings in Bengaluru, one of the nation’s largest cities with a population of nearly 12 million, offering traditional prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs as well as Ayurveda medications.

DOJ Moving Forward On ‘Major Priority’ Big Tech Antitrust Probe

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is moving forward with its investigation into Big Tech firms based on antitrust complaints, according to Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen.

Apple, Google Boot Fortnite From App Stores Over In-App Payments

After Epic Games provided gamers with a discounted way to purchase digital items directly via the company, Apple took the Fortnite app off of its App Store Thursday (Aug. 13) and noted that the game contravened its rules. The game maker filed suit soon after. Google also removed the app from its store after the legal action was filed.

Brinker CEO Sees Permanent Shifts In QSRs, Fast-Casual

Brinker International CEO Wyman Roberts indicated his belief that the months-long season of mobile order-ahead dining in 2020 may become an enduring lifestyle.

Bessemer Venture Partners’ Birnbaum On Why It’s Go-Time For FinTech

There were lots of big plays from big names this week as the digitization of payments and commerce creates a whole new generation of FinTechs ready to help a post-COVID world make the big jump to digital everything. Bessemer Venture Partners’ Charles Birnbaum tells Karen Webster why the rebundling of tech and the verticalization of payments and financial services means that its FinTech’s time to shine (and get funded).

How Treasurers Are Guiding Firms Through The eCommerce Revolution

The digitization of commerce hasn’t historically been a journey led by corporate treasury teams. But maybe it should, Anupam Sinha, managing director and global head of domestic payments and receivables at Citi, tells Karen Webster. Here’s why he sees direct-to-consumer and B2B eCommerce models benefiting from treasurer input into such systems’ designs.

A Look Inside Kroger’s New Digital Marketplace Digs

Kroger has been implementing, and benefiting from, a three-year-long digital transformation that has quietly made the brand into an eCommerce powerhouse.