In today’s top payment news, Amazon begins selling its “Just Walk Out” technology to other merchants, plummeting oil markets cause a ripple effect in cryptocurrency, and 5G is predicted to add $2.2 million to the world economy.

Amazon Sells ‘Just Walk Out’ Technology To Merchants

Amazon is beginning to sell its Amazon “Go” software to other merchants interested in the “Just Walk Out” technology, which lets customers enter a store using a credit card, rather than an app, and are billed without needing to stop at a checkout counter.

Cryptocurrency markets are plummeting after oil prices crashed and the stock market spiraled in another sell-off frenzy. Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency by value, fell almost 10 percent in 24 hours.

Report: 5G Will Add $2.2T To Global Economy