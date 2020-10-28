News

Today In Payments: Visa To Acquire LATAM’s YellowPepper; Amazon Delivers New eCommerce Site To Sweden

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

In today’s top news, Visa is acquiring Latin America's YellowPepper, and Amazon is opening a new eCommerce site in Sweden. Plus, Fiserv reported strong third-quarter earnings.

Visa To Acquire LATAM’s YellowPepper

Visa has inked an agreement to acquire YellowPepper, which works with startups in the Caribbean and Latin America, building on a strategic partnership made in 2018 when Visa first invested in the company. With the acquisition, Visa hopes to boost its "network of networks" strategy, reducing the time to market and costs for issuers and processors.

Amazon Delivers New eCommerce Site To Sweden

Amazon is advancing its presence in Sweden with a new eCommerce site and a clean energy grid to support the tech giant’s data centers. The extra watts of energy produced will power Amazon’s cloud infrastructure and its expanding retail business in the country.

Fiserv Q3 Earnings Show Strength In Digital-First Economy

After a tough second quarter, payment processor Fiserv bounced back in a big way for Q3, riding on the digital-first economy and a strong new account performance.

Report: DOJ May Sue To Block Visa's Plaid Acquisition

In the near future, the Department of Justice (DOJ) could determine if it will sue to prevent Visa's purchase of Plaid Inc., which offers the technology backbone supporting a bevy of financial apps, over antitrust concerns.

REPORT: Payments Orchestration Optimizes Digital Payments Efficiencies, Boosts ROI

The surge in digital purchasing is good news for struggling businesses, but the cost of processing transactions and operational inefficiencies can overshadow the benefits of accepting digital payments, says Bronson Tubb, vice president of engineering at software firm Omicron Media. PYMNTS speaks with Tubb in the November Payments Orchestration Playbook about how payments orchestration can help reduce transaction costs and maximize cost savings.

Pandemic’s Pressure Points Highlight B2B Payments' Vertical Needs

Paper checks and even fax machines have long been hallmarks of B2B inefficiencies. But in a roundtable discussion, top executives from Cargomatic, Passport, PNC and TripActions tell Flywire CEO Mike Massaro that the pandemic’s pressure points will transform B2B payments and emphasize the importance of vertical requirements. Here’s how they expect things play out.

Mastercard Results Show Impact Of Cross-Border Spending (And Travel) Slump

Mastercard’s third-quarter results show a bit of resurgence in debit spend. But cross-border volumes and spending show the headwinds of the pandemic. Management, though, was sanguine about the continued shift to digital payments.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS DATA: HOW WE SHOP – SEPTEMBER 2020 

The How We Shop Report, a PYMNTS collaboration with PayPal, aims to understand how consumers of all ages and incomes are shifting to shopping and paying online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research builds on a series of studies conducted since March, surveying more than 16,000 consumers on how their shopping habits and payments preferences are changing as the crisis continues. This report focuses on our latest survey of 2,163 respondents and examines how their increased appetite for online commerce and digital touchless methods, such as QR codes, contactless cards and digital wallets, is poised to shape the post-pandemic economy.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

postmates, LA Rams, real time delivery
8.6K
Retail

Postmates Launches On-Demand Shop Selling LA Rams Gear

2.8K
B2B Payments

Chase’s Neukirchen: QuickAccept First Step To Building SMB Ecosystem

2.6K
eCommerce

Ahold Delhaize CIO: Online Sales Way Up; Will Retreat Post-COVID

2.5K
B2B Payments

Bain Capital Ventures: 2020 Is B2B Payments’ Breakout Year

Bitcoin Daily: Bahamas Takes Digital Sand Dollar Nationwide; J.P. Morgan Sees Upside In Bitcoin If It Competes With Gold; Crypto Customers Pour $586M In New Deposits Into Silvergate Bank In 3Q
2.2K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bahamas Takes Digital Sand Dollar Nationwide; JPMC Sees Upside In Bitcoin

2.2K
Cryptocurrency

For Retail and Digital Currencies: Cryptos Today, Digital Dollars Tomorrow?

New UBS Portfolio Focuses $200M On FinTechs
2.1K
Fintech Investments

New UBS Portfolio Focuses $200M On FinTechs

How Customers Fall Through The Cracks Of Digital Platforms
2.0K
eCommerce

How Customers Fall Through The Cracks Of Digital Platforms

1.9K
Faster Payments

Tipping Goes Digital; Why Restaurants And Their Staffs Want It

Google Seeks Permission From FCC For 6 GHz Radio Experiments
1.9K
ANTITRUST

Google's Rivals Call Antitrust Case A Start For An Expanded Case

1.8K
Restaurant innovation

DoorDash Invests In Restaurant For First Time

1.8K
Investments

Rocketship Remakes Early Stage Venture Investing

omnichannel commerce
1.6K
Omnicommerce

Digital Dilettantes Don’t Cut It In Multichannel Commerce

1.6K
Economy

Locked Down And Looking Up: New Predictions On Pandemic Recovery

Red Hat: Banks Need To Reinvent Themselves
1.5K
Banking

Red Hat: Incumbent Banks Need To Reinvent Themselves