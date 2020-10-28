Amazon is advancing its presence in Sweden with a new eCommerce site and a clean energy grid to support the tech giant’s data centers, according to company statement on Wednesday (Oct. 28).

The 91-megawatt power project Amazon is building in Sweden will likely deliver approximately 280,000-megawatt hours of clean energy to the Swedish grid. The extra watts will power Amazon’s cloud infrastructure and its expanding retail business in the country.

The project marks Amazon’s biggest investment in renewable energy outside of the U.S. The Bäckhammar project in Western Sweden is the first of two Amazon renewable energy projects coming to Sweden. The second project will result in a 122-megawatt onshore wind farm in Västernorrland, and is expected to be operational in 2022.

“We are thrilled to launch Amazon.se and to be able to offer Swedish customers a selection of more than 150 million products, including tens of thousands of products from local Swedish businesses,” said Alex Ootes, vice president of European expansion at Amazon.

He added that this is just the beginning and the company will work hard “to earn the trust of Swedish customers.” He said the product range will be expanded and shoppers can be certain they’re getting the best price.

The new eCommerce site, Amazon.se, is just for Swedish shoppers and will carry more than 150 million products across 30 categories. People in Sweden can shop on Amazon’s other European sites, but delivery charges are generally steep.

The launch of Amazon.se will also enable Swedish businesses to easily sell their products on Amazon.

“Today, thousands of European and local selling partners are offering their products on Amazon.se and on our other Amazon stores across the EU as well as in the US. We are excited for our international customers to experience and enjoy this Swedish selection and help grow these businesses with every purchase they make,” Ootes said. “Small and medium-sized companies selling in Amazon stores created an estimated 1.6 million jobs worldwide and we hope to see Swedish companies prosper in the same way.”

Orders are shipped at no charge if totaling over 229 krona and shipping from Amazon's distribution center, Amazon said. The postal company PostNord will handle the majority of deliveries. Shoppers can also opt for two-day priority shipping.

Amazon said in August that it was accelerating its push into Sweden, the Nordic region’s largest economy, as the global pandemic made online shopping and delivery all but a necessity. The move has been a long time in the making.