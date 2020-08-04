Sweden Is Next On Amazon’s Expansion List

As eCommerce surges around the world amid the coronavirus, Amazon is looking to further expand its presence in the European Union by pushing into Sweden.

After years of speculation that it had its eye on the Nordic region’s largest economy, Amazon on Tuesday (Aug. 4) posted a notice on its Seller Central platform that it will soon launch a Swedish Amazon.se store.

“We are pleased to announce that we have started the work to launch the Swedish Amazon.se store to delight local customers and give sellers the opportunity to expand their European business even further,” Amazon announced.

The launch of the new Seller Central Sweden will mark the seventh country in the EU in which Amazon has a dedicated sales platform. In a pitch to sellers, the tech giant noted that once its online Swedish store is up and running, they will be able to “access all seven European Amazon stores” while paying “the same monthly professional selling fees and referral fees.”

While no date was mentioned for the rollout, Amazon indicated that its Swedish online store will go live in a matter of weeks and that it will notify sellers by email.

“Amazon has been available to Swedish consumers and companies through our various European websites for years, but the next step is to introduce a complete retail offering in Sweden and that is what we are planning to do now,” Alex Ootes, vice president of EU expansion at Amazon, told The Local, an English-language Swedish news site.

Retail analysts in Sweden are already making bets on when Amazon’s online Swedish store will go live and how large of a physical infrastructure the world’s biggest online retailer will build out in the country to support it.

While Amazon currently services customers in Sweden through a warehouse in Germany, it could possibly build a smaller warehouse in the Nordic country, HUI Research’s Deputy CEO Emma Hernell told the Swedish newswire TT, according to The Local.