The Access Group has acquired CoreHR, an Ireland and U.K.-based firm known for HR and payroll software, according to a press release.

The move sets up Access Group to become a large-sized leader in the region for those types of services. It follows Access Group’s other recent acquisition of People, another leader in small business HR software.

Both of those acquisitions, the release states, will allow Access Group to support businesses of any size with needs for HR and payroll-related issues.

CoreHR’s software currently serves more than 270 customers, with more than 1 million users accessing its services. The group sees a strong presence across fields like government, education, retail, hospitality, leisure, distribution and manufacturing, among others.

It covers people management, payroll, workforce management, recruitment, talent management and more.

Going forward, those needs will be a part of the Access Workspace platform, with the needs supported as part of the cloud-based system, delivering services that foster communication and collaboration in the workplace, according to the press release.

Access Group has a dominant foothold in the sector in the U.K. and Ireland, boasting revenues in this sector of over 100 million pounds ($129.6 million). The combination of the company’s new assets will result in the formation of the Access People Division. Dean Forbes, currently the CEO of CoreHR, will become the president of that division.

Forbes said in the release that meeting Access Group’s leaders persuaded CoreHR that the acquisition would be the best way forward for customers as the company continues to grow. Forbes said Access Group would be “fully committed” to helping enhance the range and depth of CoreHR’s products.

Other recent acquisitions for Access Group, including payroll technology firm Payroll Service Company, also helped the company bolster its services. Access pointed to a rapidly changing payroll market as a driver behind the takeovers. It said the change is driven by challenges in talent attraction, retention and engagement.