B2B Payments

AdvicePay, MoneyGuide Partner To Help Clients Collect Pay

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Fee-payment processing platform AdvicePay has teamed with Envestnet | MoneyGuide, the financial planning software, to help financial advisors collect B2B payments faster, according to a press release.

Advisors using MoneyGuide will now have access to AdvicePay, which the release says will allow a more comprehensive, complex platform, including tools such as fee-for-service billing arrangements like subscription models, retainers and one-time fees.

In addition, users will be able to save time, as advisors will be able to bill directly through MoneyGuide, directly accessing AdvicePay through the financial planning software platform, the release states.

Alan Moore, AdvicePay co-founder and CEO, said the partnership aims to make advisors’ lives easier and more profitable.

“This recent integration with MoneyGuide will provide needed efficiencies and time savings for advisors, enabling them to speed up the revenue collection process while engaged with the client in a financial planning relationship,” he said, according to the release.

Joe Miller, Envestnet | MoneyGuide’s chief operating officer, said the partnership would be a plus for everyone.

“As firms and advisors continue to build out fee for planning services, charging for the valuable advice that’s naturally part of the holistic planning process, the AdvicePay integration is another step in making the billing process more seamless for clients and advisors,” he said, according to the release.

Envestnet | Yodlee, another subsidiary, last year struck a partnership with J.P. Morgan for a data-sharing agreement. The move, according to PYMNTS, was able to boost the ability for millions of banking customers to manage spending and budgeting, along with connecting with thousands of other financial institutions to send data when needed.

In a PYMNTS interview, Envestnet CEO Stuart DePina said partnerships like his company’s are in line with the changing needs of customers going forward.

He predicted that, going forward, the financial services landscape will have room for many aggregators, with some focusing on wealth and investment management like Envestnet | Yodlee, while others could focus on different strengths instead.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE ROUNDTABLE: TUESDAY, JULY 14, 2020 AT 12:00 PM (ET)

Digital transformation has been forcefully accelerated, but how does that agility translate into the fight against COVID-era attacks and sophisticated identity threats? As millions embrace online everything, preserving digital trust now falls mostly on banks and FIs. Now, advances in identity data and using different weights on the payment mix afford new opportunities to arm organizations and their customers against cyberthreats. From the latest in machine learning for fraud and risk, to corporate treasury teams working in new ways with new datasets, learn from experts how digital identity, together with advances like real-time payments, combine to engender trust and enrich relationships.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

restaurant chef
1.7K
Retail

How Many US Restaurants Will Survive The Pandemic?

Today in Payments
1.4K
News

Today In Payments: Marqeta Preps For IPO, Had $4.3B Valuation In May; Punjab National Bank Faces Third Major Fraud

drone delivery
1.4K
Retail

Drone Delivery Makes Steady Progress

1.3K
Cryptocurrency

FATF: Stablecoins Could Be The Currency Of Choice For Money Launderers, Terrorists

online shopping
1.3K
Coronavirus

What Digital 3.0 ‘Convenience Shifters’ Want From Merchants

The Weekender
1.3K
The Weekender

Supply Chain Tech, ATOs, Stimulus Checks Top This Week’s News

pc-sales-covid-boost
1.3K
Retail

COVID-19 Boosting PC Sales

aliexpress-russia
1.3K
eCommerce

AliExpress Russia’s CEO: We’ll Make $10B In Annual Revenues By 2022-2023  

Grubhub
1.2K
Retail

Grubhub ‘State Of The Plate’ Stats Show Trends For Spicy Chicken Sandwiches, Vegan Burgers

1.2K
B2B Payments

How Cannabis Can Become A B2B Payments Innovation Influencer

covid-spikes-retail-shopping
1.2K
Retail

COVID-19 Spikes Hinder Retail Recovery

IPO
1.2K
IPO

nCino Ups Its IPO To As Much As $253M

online payments
1.2K
International

Rapyd Launches All-In-One Payment In Mexico 

1.2K
B2B Payments

Logistics, Supply Chain Tech Lead B2B Funding This Week

1.2K
Delivery

Zomato Sees COVID-19 Response Delivering Faster Profitability