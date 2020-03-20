B2B Payments

AvidXchange Research Finds AP Pains For Remote Workers

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
A study found that over half of businesses weren't prepared to pay everyone on time if people work from home

Many U.S. businesses don’t have the capability to let workers work from home, according to findings from a study by AvidXchange shared in a press release.

AvidXchange, which works in accounts payable and payment solutions, polled 500 U.S. business and found a gap in the processes needed to enable people to get paid during the coronavirus outbreak. For instance, if finance staff could work from home, only about 54 percent of businesses would be able to make every payment. Only some of them would be able to process invoices the same.

AvidXchange found about 60 percent do have some kind of contingency plan in place, though.

Angelic Gibson, chief information officer at AvidXchange, said businesses would have to be prepared for what is coming, including new technological advances like automating the payment systems. Gibson said the companies needed to consider every avenue of business, including access to laptops and company networks, and how payments will be handled during the unconventional times.

They’ll have to come around to new ways, Gibson said, so payments can continue to flow as if things were still normal.

The research ultimately underscored the problems in many businesses’ planning efforts for events such as the virus pandemic. The lack of planning in many businesses could cause cash flow disruption as more than 40 percent of businesses would end up paying late if employees have to work from home — a likely proposition for many companies as social distancing has been recommended.

Twelve percent of businesses said all their payments would be late under those circumstances. Only one in five businesses would be able to manage payments normally, according to AvidXchange’s research.

The coronavirus has massively upended the world’s employment sphere, and tens of millions could end up unemployed, according to the International Labour Organization.

Some companies, like Darden Restaurants, have begun to implement safeguards, trying to distribute emergency pay to employees.

——————————–

PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index 

Key subscription features like free shipping, real-time messaging and mobile optimization no longer pack the competitive punch they once did – now all three are offered by 90 percent of subscription commerce sites. So, when every plan looks the same, what does it take to separate the best from the rest? In the Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS analyzes 187 leading eCommerce subscription sites across 10 verticals to learn the two features that now hold the keys to driving conversion.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Why Collaboration Will Build Next-Generation AI Why Collaboration Will Build Next-Generation AI
5.8K
Artificial Intelligence

Baidu: AI Exceeds Human Natural Language Comprehension And Open Source Could Make It Even Better

Jumio On The Digital ID Chicken And Egg Problem Jumio On The Digital ID Chicken And Egg Problem
4.5K
Authentication

Could The Coronavirus Crisis Solve Digital IDs’ ‘Chicken and Egg’ Problem?

Local Governments Move In On Retail Vacancies Local Governments Move In On Retail Vacancies
4.3K
Retail

Local Governments Move In On Retail Vacancies

Facebook Funds $100M In SMB Coronavirus Grants Facebook Funds $100M In SMB Coronavirus Grants
4.2K
Coronavirus

Facebook Funds $100M In Grants For SMBs Hurt By Coronavirus

Innovating Payments The Open Source Way Innovating Payments The Open Source Way
4.1K
Payments Innovation

Red Hat: Innovating Payments The Open Source Way

Why FIs Need To Focus On Better Banking Apps Why FIs Need To Focus On Better Banking Apps
3.9K
Digital Banking

Why Mobile Card Apps Must Be More Than ‘A Nice Little Tool’ For FIs

coronavirus worker grant coronavirus worker grant
3.8K
Coronavirus

Paper Checks, COVID-19 And The Flaw With Analog Relief Payments

Building Innovation For X-Border B2B Payments Building Innovation For X-Border B2B Payments
3.8K
B2B Payments

Innovating Cross Border B2B Payments: It Takes An Ecosystem

coronavirus, layoffs, reduced hours, unemployment coronavirus, layoffs, reduced hours, unemployment
3.7K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus Triggers Job Losses, Reduced Hours

Revolut Junior will allow children to participate in banking Revolut Junior will allow children to participate in banking
3.7K
Financial Inclusion

Revolut Rolls Out Banking App For Kids

JPMorgan Chase, branch closing, banking, reduced hours, coronavirus JPMorgan Chase, branch closing, banking, reduced hours, coronavirus
3.3K
Coronavirus

JPMorgan First Big Bank To Shutter Branches As Virus Spreads

contactless payment contactless payment
3.3K
Retail

What Sticks? Scoping Retail Behaviors In The Time Of Contagion

Paul Purcell innovation Paul Purcell innovation
3.3K
Coronavirus

The Light At The End Of The COVID-19 Tunnel

Apple/Disney: The Happiest Acquisition On Earth? Apple/Disney: The Happiest Acquisition On Earth?
3.2K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Apple/Disney: Is Apple About To Make The Happiest Acquisition On Earth?

WeWork, Shares, SoftBank, Coronavirus, $3B, SEC, Justice Department, News WeWork, Shares, SoftBank, Coronavirus, $3B, SEC, Justice Department, News
3.0K
Investments

SoftBank May Drop Plan To Buy $3B In WeWork Stock