Barclaycard Payments has extended its partnership with SAP in order to expand the availability of its payments gateway product Smartpay to more customers across Europe, according to a press release.

The Smartpay feature will now be available on the SAP Commerce Cloud, the release states. Businesses using Smartpay will now benefit from “enhanced customer experience, improved fraud protection and seamless integration across channels.”

Smartpay allows for one-click purchases and enables users to pay with a number of different cards, platforms and payment methods, the release states. The app has anti-fraud measures to detect fraudulent transactions and track false positives to help reduce negative effects on customers like payment declines.

In addition, the implementation of SmartPay is easy for those using the SAP Commerce Cloud, according to the company, without the need for multiple integrations with different payment companies. Because of that, the release states, users of the app can offer the same experience to customers across any physical, digital or other type of channel.

Barclaycard Payments President Marc Pettican said the expansion of the agreement with SAP would be a boost for the businesses using SAP Commerce Cloud.

“They will gain access to a leading payment gateway and will be able to offer customers a smooth, safe and seamless checkout experience,” he said, according to the release.

Charlie Platt, vice president and head of strategic customers with SAP UK, said the agreement is a testament to how strong the companies’ partnership is.

“SAP Commerce Cloud customers can now deploy a trusted and market-leading payment gateway solution that can help to grow their businesses,” he said, according to the release.

This isn’t the first time Barlaycard and SAP have partnered. Last year, the companies teamed up to boost B2B payments through integrating its Precisionpay solution with SAP Ariba, enabling payments to vendors through the virtual cards much like a regular bank transaction would happen.

In November PYMNTS interview, Paul Adams, Barlaycard’s director of payment acceptance, talked about keeping transactions frictionless under Strong Customer Authentication (SCA). He noted that payment players must keep convenience top of mind when designing compliant solutions for retailers.