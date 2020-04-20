B2B Payments

Clothing Brands Want Steep Vendor Discounts To Keep Orders

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Bangladesh, garment workers, coronavirus, factory, clothing, brands, western,

Big-name clothing brands are either canceling orders or demanding big discounts from manufacturers in Bangladesh, a South Asian country that is already deeply suffering because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus, according to a Reuters report.

Western brands that agreed not to cancel orders are now demanding discounts of up to 50 percent, hurting millions of Bangladeshi households that rely on the clothing industry for survival.

Factory owners said exports were down 84 percent in the first half of April and $3 billion in orders were canceled. Despite a government lockdown, hundreds of workers organized to protest the non-payment of wages.

“We are still observing their departure from original contract terms… which includes renegotiating prices as low as 50 percent of the original deal,” Rubana Huq, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, told Reuters.

Bangladesh is the second-largest clothing supplier to Western countries, behind China. Over 80 percent of Bangladesh exports are clothing and roughly 4,000 factories employ about 4 million people, mostly women.

“We are not aware of any other brand except one that has declared its plan in detail regarding delivery and payments centrally in black and white,” said Huq, citing Swedish fashion giant H&M, the biggest buyer of garments from Bangladesh. “[The] rest have all been conditional, mostly based on deferred payments, discounts and deferred deliveries.”

Reuters reported that a government official said it was unjust to cancel or renegotiate orders and “authorities were addressing the issue through diplomatic negotiations.”

Labor activist Kalpona Akter said that it would be the workers who would end up suffering from the renegotiated orders.

“We will be able to see the impact by next month, when workers will have to be paid their Eid bonuses and salaries,” she said.

Garment makers in Bangladesh were laid off in massive numbers in March after $3 billion in orders were either canceled or put on hold. Some retailers have agreed to pay what they owe, but many have not.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL FIRESIDE CHAT: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, 2020 | 12:00 PM (ET)

FIs have traditionally approached resilience from a technology standpoint, but ‘Black Swan’ events like the COVID-19 pandemic expose what can go wrong when FIs don’t prepare for the unexpected. Vincent Caldeira, Chief Technologist, FSI, APAC for Red Hat joins PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster to explore how preparedness is impacting FIs’ ability to do business during COVID-19, and the lessons being learned.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

CO-OP credit unions podcast CO-OP credit unions podcast
3.1K
Credit Unions

Credit Unions’ Role In Keeping The Balance Tipped Toward Consumer Calm

FTC Files Case Against Firm Posing As SBA Lender FTC Files Case Against Firm Posing As SBA Lender
3.1K
Legal

FTC Files Case Against RI Firm Allegedly Posing As SBA Lender; Company Claims Error

Facebook HQ Facebook HQ
2.9K
Coronavirus

Facebook Nixes Large Gatherings, Events Through June 2021

What's Next For Small Businesses In PPP Saga What's Next For Small Businesses In PPP Saga
2.7K
SMBs

What’s Next For Small Businesses Amid The SBA PPP Loan Saga?

schlotzskys-drive-through schlotzskys-drive-through
2.6K
Restaurant innovation

Schlotzsky’s: When You Can’t Dine-In Then Drive-Thru

Federal Reserve Federal Reserve
2.6K
Coronavirus

The Fed Communicates Rule Change For The SBA’s PPP

SBA Says It Has Approved 1.6M PPP Loans SBA Says It Has Approved 1.6M PPP Loans
2.5K
Loans

SBA Says It Has Approved 1.6M PPP Loans

US Senators Press For Cash Airline Refunds US Senators Press For Cash Airline Refunds
2.5K
Coronavirus

US Senators Press For Cash Airline Refunds; Michigan To Provide Season Ticket Refunds

Digital-First Banking Important After Pandemic Digital-First Banking Important After Pandemic
2.5K
Digital-First Banking

Why ‘Digital-First’ Banking Will Become ‘Digital-Always’

Google Google
2.4K
Payment Methods

Google At Work On App-Connected Smart Debit Card

Weekender Weekender
2.4K
News

PPP, Cross-Border AP, Stimulus Funds Top This Week’s News

remote payments coronavirus eCommerce remote payments coronavirus eCommerce
2.3K
eCommerce

NEW DATA: Five Ways Social Distancing Is Transforming Retail

Amazon Gets Initial Approval For Deliveroo Deal Amazon Gets Initial Approval For Deliveroo Deal
2.3K
Investments

Amazon Gets Initial Approval To Invest In Deliveroo

New COVID-19 Stimulus Could Come 'Soon' New COVID-19 Stimulus Could Come 'Soon'
2.1K
Coronavirus

Schumer: New COVID-19 Stimulus Could Come ‘Soon’

How Self-Service Will Transform Retail How Self-Service Will Transform Retail
2.1K
Unattended Retail

Self-Service And Retail’s ‘Storevolution’