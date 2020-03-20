B2B Payments

Ebury Powers Global Payments For Crédito Agrícola Corporates

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Ebury and Crédito Agrícola

U.K. payments platform Ebury and Portuguese bank Crédito Agrícola (CA) have forged a partnership to allow the bank to work with more customers online and in a wider range of currencies, Ebury announced Thursday (March 19).

The partnership will focus on carrying out foreign exchange transactions and will allow those who access Ebury’s services to trade in over 130 currencies at competitive rates. Companies that traffick in international business sales and other import and export operations should find use with the partnership, the company said in a statement.

Licínio Pina, President of the CA Group, said the partnership matched up with the bank’s idea to offer services that minimize risk as much as possible.

Duarte Líbano Monteiro, country manager for Ebury Portugal, said the company was happy to be working with CA. He added that this was the first time a Portuguese bank had decided to use such services, working with streamlined technology to accelerate their levels of business.

Ebury was formed in 2012 by partners Salvador Garcia and Juan Lobato. Since then, it has grown to accommodate 45,000 businesses in numerous countries, trading more than $23 billion in foreign exchange in the past year or so.

The company was acquired last year by Spanish bank Banco Santander for the sum of $43 million, as the bank got a stake in just over 50 percent of Ebury.

The company’s focus on helping smaller businesses with technology to trade internationally was expected to be a boost for Santander. Ebury operated in 19 countries and expanded into Latin America and Asia once Santander got involved.

Ebury lent its services recently to London-based Just Cashflow, which provides specialty lending services. With Ebury’s help, the company was able to stay on top of things amid the confusion of Brexit, particularly relating to cross-border services.

Executives with the company called the times ones of “unprecedented upheaval.” But with Ebury’s help, the company was able to alleviate fears and apprehensions arising from the muddled and unexpected landscape of Brexit, according to executives.

——————————–

PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index 

Key subscription features like free shipping, real-time messaging and mobile optimization no longer pack the competitive punch they once did – now all three are offered by 90 percent of subscription commerce sites. So, when every plan looks the same, what does it take to separate the best from the rest? In the Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS analyzes 187 leading eCommerce subscription sites across 10 verticals to learn the two features that now hold the keys to driving conversion.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Why Collaboration Will Build Next-Generation AI Why Collaboration Will Build Next-Generation AI
6.1K
Artificial Intelligence

Baidu: AI Exceeds Human Natural Language Comprehension And Open Source Could Make It Even Better

Local Governments Move In On Retail Vacancies Local Governments Move In On Retail Vacancies
4.4K
Retail

Local Governments Move In On Retail Vacancies

Building Innovation For X-Border B2B Payments Building Innovation For X-Border B2B Payments
4.4K
B2B Payments

Innovating Cross Border B2B Payments: It Takes An Ecosystem

Facebook Funds $100M In SMB Coronavirus Grants Facebook Funds $100M In SMB Coronavirus Grants
4.4K
Coronavirus

Facebook Funds $100M In Grants For SMBs Hurt By Coronavirus

Why FIs Need To Focus On Better Banking Apps Why FIs Need To Focus On Better Banking Apps
4.1K
Digital Banking

Why Mobile Card Apps Must Be More Than ‘A Nice Little Tool’ For FIs

coronavirus worker grant coronavirus worker grant
4.0K
Coronavirus

Paper Checks, COVID-19 And The Flaw With Analog Relief Payments

coronavirus, layoffs, reduced hours, unemployment coronavirus, layoffs, reduced hours, unemployment
4.0K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus Triggers Job Losses, Reduced Hours

Revolut Junior will allow children to participate in banking Revolut Junior will allow children to participate in banking
3.8K
Financial Inclusion

Revolut Rolls Out Banking App For Kids

Paul Purcell innovation Paul Purcell innovation
3.7K
Coronavirus

The Light At The End Of The COVID-19 Tunnel

JPMorgan Chase, branch closing, banking, reduced hours, coronavirus JPMorgan Chase, branch closing, banking, reduced hours, coronavirus
3.7K
Coronavirus

JPMorgan First Big Bank To Shutter Branches As Virus Spreads

contactless payment contactless payment
3.4K
Retail

What Sticks? Scoping Retail Behaviors In The Time Of Contagion

Apple/Disney: The Happiest Acquisition On Earth? Apple/Disney: The Happiest Acquisition On Earth?
3.4K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Apple/Disney: Is Apple About To Make The Happiest Acquisition On Earth?

WeWork, Shares, SoftBank, Coronavirus, $3B, SEC, Justice Department, News WeWork, Shares, SoftBank, Coronavirus, $3B, SEC, Justice Department, News
3.1K
Investments

SoftBank May Drop Plan To Buy $3B In WeWork Stock

Helping FIs Over Real-Time Payments Hurdles Helping FIs Over Real-Time Payments Hurdles
2.9K
Faster Payments

Helping FIs Over Real-Time Payments Tech Infrastructure Hurdles

Consumer Spending Amid The Coronavirus Consumer Spending Amid The Coronavirus
2.9K
Today In Data

Economic Recovery, Consumer Spending Amid The Coronavirus