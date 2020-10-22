Tennessee-based First Horizon Bank has moved its digital platform to the NCR D3 program, which a press release says will offer more seamless solutions.

Pat Kelly, chief digital officer of First Horizon Bank, said it was important to provide clients with "a fast, easy and intuitive digital banking experience," for which NCR fit the profile.

"Early performance metrics indicate that we are on par with or ahead of the top national banks in terms of engagement and speed," Kelly said, according to the release. "Plus, leveraging the cloud to deploy digital banking has allowed us to introduce updates more often and innovate faster. That’s a critical advantage in the new normal."

The bank has leveraged the NCR D3 program for businesses, offering personalized services and various capabilities for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to help keep track of financial wellness. The release notes that this has been especially relevant during the pandemic.

Douglas Brown, senior vice president and general manager of digital banking at NCR Corporation, said the time had come for digital banking to be viewed as an important and vital step rather than a back-burner project or something only done one time.

He said First Horizon Bank was looking to provide a more consistent experience and the partnership "allows them to be agile and efficient, more swiftly and easily responding to future demands," per the release.

First Horizon also recently worked with FinTech Interchecks and debuted ClearPath Fast Payments, which will let treasury management customers make instant payments. That will help companies access quick and easy-to-access payments much more easily.

The service could potentially help with everything from receiving wages to commission payouts and insurance claim payments.