Freshly Rolls Out Meal Platform For Businesses

Freshly, which works in manufacturing fresh, prepared meals for the U.S., introduced a new B2B platform, Freshly for Business, which is centered around feeding company teams in any place, according to a press release published by Food Industry Executive.

In 2020, Freshly is set to deliver 50 million meals to over 200,000 zip codes in the country, which the release stated will be a lifeline during the current pandemic.

The meals are chef-cooked, fresh and never frozen, and can be heated and served in three minutes, the release stated, also noting that they're nutritious.

The service is intended for on-the-go, high-stress workers who don't often have the time to prepare food, and Freshly touts its meals as less expensive and more healthy than fast food might typically be.

Founder and CEO Michael Wystrach said in the release that the company has seen a surge in demand from companies looking for ways to offer healthy, affordable food options.

"We’re all adapting in this current climate and businesses are shifting their work perks like meals, coffee, and snacks to virtual options," he said, according to the release. "As access to fresh food becomes increasingly challenging and costly, Freshly for Business is helping meet evolving needs."

He noted that companies working with frontline employees had especially taken to the idea.

PYMNTS reported that in March, Freshly delivered 5 million meals as the pandemic set in and had people staying at home. That far outpaced the 3.5 million meals the company had anticipated. Moreover, 22 percent of subscription firms across numerous industries, saw growth in sales from the beginning of the pandemic through May.

Freshly meals, according to the release, "follow a food philosophy of less sugar, less processed, and more nutrients," and there are more than 30 different rotating meals with multiple plans employees can choose from.