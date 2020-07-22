B2B Payments

Infor, DBS Bank Team To Offer Digital Trade Financing For SMBs

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Infor, which works in business cloud software, is partnering with DBS Bank to infuse the Infor Nexus global network of businesses with new digital trade financing capabilities to help speed up payments through the supply chain, according to a press release.

One of the first clients taking advantage of the new capabilities is “one of the world’s largest global apparel companies,” the release stated, and the tech helped to boost the company’s supply chain which consists of a lot of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Sriram Muthukrishnan, group head of trade product management at DBS Bank, said the partnership would help to boost data collection and help SMBs get more steady financing amid the stress and turmoil caused by the pandemic.

“Our collaboration with Infor enables greater transparency into complex supply chains and provides insights into the transaction patterns between an anchor and its ecosystem of suppliers,” he said, according to the release. “We leverage these insights to provide quicker and more cost-efficient financing to suppliers much earlier in the cycle, as compared to conventional post-shipment supplier financing programs. This is especially relevant today, as we continue to operate in an environment characterized by prolonged trade disruptions and tighter credit lines, where optimal working capital management is key to survival.”

According to Gary Schneider, vice president of sales for Infor Financial Supply Chain Management, the new collaboration works to combine DBS’s prioritization of supply chains with the cloud capabilities of Infor to help boost liquidity, which is currently a large priority for many companies.

DBS and Infor are also working on another new program to assess risk and credit worthiness for pre-shipment finance, which is expected to launch later this year, the release stated. The program will use supply chain data, provided by Infor’s cloud processing, to assess risk, doing away with outdated older models that left many suppliers under-funded or with challenges accessing capital.

In January, DBS launched a QR code-based B2B payment system to help speed up the flow of payments, including automated accounts reconciliation.

——————————

New PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index – July 2020 

Staying home 24/7 has consumers turning to subscription services for both entertainment and their day-to-day needs. While that’s a great opportunity for providers, it also presents a challenge — 27.4 million consumers are looking to cancel their subscriptions because of friction and cost concerns. In the latest Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS reveals the five key features that can help companies keep subscribers loyal despite today’s challenging economic times.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

6.1K
Payment Methods

Brazil Will OK WhatsApp Payments If Facebook Follows Rules

High Court Considers CFPB's Fate
5.2K
CFPB

CFPB Consumer Complaints Up 50 Pct During Pandemic

Bitcoin Daily: MUFG To Issue Crypto For Payment App; Unsuccessful Hackers Demanded $7.5M In Crypto From Argentina's Telecom SA To Stop Attack
3.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: MUFG To Issue Crypto For Payment App; Unsuccessful Hackers Demanded $7.5M In Crypto From Argentina’s Telecom SA To Stop Attack

stock market index
3.6K
IPO

India’s InsurTech Policybazaar Eyes IPO

2.8K
Restaurant innovation

Checkers And Rally’s: How The Drive-Thru Is Changing QSR Loyalty And Rewards

Starbucks
2.8K
Retail

Starbucks Sweetens Loyalty Perks With Payment Options

2.7K
Security & Fraud

Fraud: Why Everything Old Is New Again

Twitter
2.5K
Security & Fraud

Twitter Hackers Took Personal Data From Celebrity Accounts

2.4K
Voice Activation

Is Voice The Ultimate Touchless Payments Experience?

A 90-Year-Old Essay And 2020’s Digital Shift
2.4K
Payments Innovation

What A 90-Year-Old Essay Tells Us About 2020’s Great Digital Shift

2.4K
B2B Payments

TMC, Shell Fuel Management Solution To Boost EV Charging, Mileage Tracking

Multiple Gateways Fuel Payments As A Strategy
2.2K
Payments Innovation

How Multiple Gateways Power Payments As A Strategy

Retailers Prepare For Diluted School Spending
2.1K
Retail

Retailers Brace For Muted Back-to-School Spending

2.1K
Banking

India’s Central Bank Warns Of Banking Crisis

2.1K
Investments

Vanguard’s Ant Tie-Up Attracts 200,000 Chinese Investors In 100 Days