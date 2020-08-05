B2B Payments

Mastercard Grows Partnership With B2B FinTech ANNA Money

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Mastercard, SMB Admin App ANNA Money Grow Partnership

ANNA Money and Mastercard have broadened their partnership to help ANNA’s customers through “value-added services,” according to a Tuesday (Aug. 4) announcement.

ANNA, which was started in 2018, has worked with Mastercard since its launch. The company combines a Mastercard debit card, mobile business account and virtual assistant into one offering, which is designed for freelancers, small businesses and startups.

“ANNA has a unique offering for those working in the creative industries, small businesses and freelancers and we have been delighted to have worked with them since their launch,” Edoardo Volta, head of FinTech at Mastercard U.K. and Ireland, said in the announcement.

ANNA has transformed into an app that handles financial management tasks such as direct debits and invoicing, enabling clients to focus on other tasks. The firm has upgraded to a Premium Business Debit Mastercard after bringing expense management technology, connected bank accounts and tax accounting to its offering in recent times.

“This strategic relationship illustrates that Mastercard has recognized that ANNA is a fast-growing, successful challenger in the FinTech industry,” ANNA Co-founder Boris Dyakonov said in the announcement. “It will give ANNA access to Mastercard’s value-added services, network and knowledge, which will enhance our growth and bring even better services to our customers.”

The next step in ANNA’s transformation is for the company to transition into a licensed EMI and principal member of Mastercard. ANNA has been migrating from Wirecard Card Solutions UK (WCS), and it is looking to receive its own eMoney license in light of the recent challenges at Wirecard.

In May, news surfaced that Payoneer had unveiled a partnership with ANNA in an effort to use artificial intelligence (AI) to simplify international payments. The collaboration allowed the small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers and freelancers to take in international payments via USD and EUR currency into their ANNA accounts.

——————————

New PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index – July 2020 

Staying home 24/7 has consumers turning to subscription services for both entertainment and their day-to-day needs. While that’s a great opportunity for providers, it also presents a challenge — 27.4 million consumers are looking to cancel their subscriptions because of friction and cost concerns. In the latest Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS reveals the five key features that can help companies keep subscribers loyal despite today’s challenging economic times.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

6.0K
Security & Fraud

FinCEN Warns Of COVID Scams Targeting FIs, Consumers

5.0K
Loans

Rubio: Revamped PPP, SMB Loan Programs Aim To Smooth Out ‘Uneven Recovery’

3.4K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Price Rises Above $12K For 30 Minutes; Colorado Lottery Partners With Chainlink For Contest

Restaurant Transactions Dip Amid Coronavirus
2.8K
SMBs

CEOs Predict ‘Wave Of Permanent Closures’ Unless More Relief Is Given To SMBs

HSBC
2.6K
Banking

HSBC Sees Profits Fall As Bad Debts Top $6B

2.3K
B2B Payments

The AP Approach Behind Ethically Sourced Chocolate

2.0K
Debt

Consumers Use Stimulus Money To Pay Down Credit Card Debt

Google Takes On Apple With New Pixel 4a Phone
2.0K
Mobile

Google Takes On Apple With New Pixel 4a Smartphone

Wirecard Linked To Mafia Money Laundering
1.9K
Security & Fraud

Wirecard Linked To Mafia Money Laundering

1.8K
Earnings

Big US Corporations Exceed Earnings Predictions During Economic Low Point

1.8K
B2B Payments

Corsair Capital Plans MSTS Acquisition To Boost B2B Payment Business

Why Heal Is Bringing Back Medical House Calls
1.7K
Healthcare

Is There A Doctor In The House? Why Heal’s CEO Thinks There Should Be

Digital Platforms And The Illusion Of Monopoly
1.7K
ANTITRUST

Big Tech And The Optical Illusion Of Monopoly

BBVA Teams With Google Pay
1.7K
Digital-First Banking

BBVA Teams With Google Pay To Offer Digital Bank Accounts

1.7K
B2B Payments

How B2B Payments Fraud Hides Within The Enterprise