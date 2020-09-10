B2B Payments

Mondee Acquires Rocketrip To Expand Travel Spending Incentives

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Travel tech company Mondee has acquired New York City-based startup Rocketrip to expand travel spending incentives, according to a report from Skift.

The report noted that, for many businesses, travel spending can become a headache when employees end up spending too much on their corporate cards while out on the road.

Rocketrip's premise is to offer benefits to employees who consciously restrain themselves on corporate spending, Skift reported. Companies like iHeartMedia, Twitter, Feld Entertainment and others are currently using it.

Mondee uses a tech platform called TripPro, which companies use for various operations. It also owns TripPlanet on its corporate side, which works with smaller businesses, providing them a toolkit to book travel without the aid of agencies. Rocketrip's behavioral reward system will be a part of that offering, Skift reported.

With the acquisition by Mondee, Rocketrip can access the former company's wide global base of around 45,000 enterprise customers, including agents for leisure and corporate travel. Many of those customers are ethnic travel agencies, providing around a third of Mondee's revenue. Rocketrip, as it plans to expand outside the U.S., could find that useful, the report noted.

Rocketrip currently partners with SAP's Concur, Sabre's GetThere, and expense management services like Expensify. The company has offered its services to travel management companies, including Direct Travel and Omega World Travel, which works with U.S. government contractors.

Business travel could be one casualty of the pandemic, according to a PYMNTS report. As companies try to find ways to do business safely in the absence of a virus vaccine, business travel may decrease, according to Delta CEO Ed Bastian. Constrained company budgets won't help in that regard.

But some benefits of business travel, such as face-to-face meetings, will keep operations alive in the future in some form.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS DATA: HOW WE SHOP STUDY – SEPTEMBER 2020

The How We Shop Report, a PYMNTS collaboration with PayPal, aims to understand how consumers of all ages and incomes are shifting to shopping and paying online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research builds on a series of studies conducted since March, surveying more than 16,000 consumers on how their shopping habits and payments preferences are changing as the crisis continues. This report focuses on our latest survey of 2,163 respondents and examines how their increased appetite for online commerce and digital touchless methods, such as QR codes, contactless cards and digital wallets, is poised to shape the post-pandemic economy.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

6.3K
B2B Payments

How B2B eCommerce Drives Commercial Transit's Business Model Shift

Amazon packages
4.4K
Retail

Amazon Creates Its Own Black Friday

Driving Commercial Adoption Beyond The Card
4.0K
B2B Payments

Looking Beyond The Card To Drive Commercial Adoption

4.0K
Investments

Berkshire Hathaway Sells $2.5B Stake In Wells Fargo

McConnell Says Senate Could Vote On Stimulus This Week
3.6K
Politics

McConnell Says Senate Could Vote On Stimulus This Week

3.6K
Loyalty & Rewards

GO Time: Stop & Shop Polishes Loyalty Program

retail inventory
3.0K
Retail

Retail Inventory Levels Move In The Right Direction

2.9K
Retail

Amazon Pay’s Gauthier: No One Can Predict Retail’s Future, So Innovate Around What Won’t Change

2.9K
Retail

Klarna Debuts Social Shopping In The UK

2.8K
Faster Payments

On Demand Pay Finds A Home In Financial Services

2.7K
B2B Payments

The Commercial Card Embraces A Season Of (Major) Change

2.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Australia Bans Crypto Investor For 7 Years For Alleged Fraud; UK Digital Payments Startup Ziglu Debuts P2P Payments In Fiat, Crypto

Singapore tech startups
2.6K
International

Why Venture Capital Is Accelerating In Asia — Why It’s Different From The Valley

2.6K
Security & Fraud

China To Roll Out Global Data Security Standards

2.5K
Legal

Citigroup Still At Odds With Hedge Fund Over Bank Payment Mistake