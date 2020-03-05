TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Walmart app Walmart app
4.6K
Data Dive

Data Dive, Big Moves Edition: Walmart, Uber Eats And The US Stock Market

Amazon fulfillment center Amazon fulfillment center
3.4K
Amazon

Amazon Speeds Up Deliveries In Four Cities

African eComm Firm Aims To Streamline Logistics African eComm Firm Aims To Streamline Logistics
2.9K
Delivery

African eComm Firm Taps Local Agents, Businesses To Streamline Logistics 

'Shark Tank' Judge Recoups $400K Lost In Scam 'Shark Tank' Judge Recoups $400K Lost In Scam
2.9K
Security & Fraud

‘Shark Tank’ Judge Recoups $400K Lost In Phishing Scam

Fiserv Acquires MerchantPro Express Fiserv Acquires MerchantPro Express
2.6K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Fiserv Acquires MerchantPro Express

Robinhood stock trading app Robinhood stock trading app
2.6K
Markets

Trading App Robinhood Sees Large Outage

digital banking digital banking
2.5K
Innovation

Clinc Teams With Visa To Bring Digital Banking Tech To FIs

DHL: Strengthening Fulfillment’s Weakest Link DHL: Strengthening Fulfillment’s Weakest Link
2.4K
Delivery

DHL: What Happens When Robots Run The Warehouse

Splitit Teams With Visa For Installment Payments Splitit Teams With Visa For Installment Payments
2.3K
Buy Now Pay Later

Splitit Teams With Visa For BNPL Payments

Ripple Powers X-Border Payments For UAE Bank Ripple Powers X-Border Payments For UAE Bank
2.3K
B2B Payments

Ripple Powers X-Border Corporate Payments For UAE Bank

2.3K
Innovation

Mastercard On Accelerating Growth Between FinTechs And FIs To Foster Ecosystem Collaboration

SaaS management firm Zylo will team up with lifecycle management firm vCom. SaaS management firm Zylo will team up with lifecycle management firm vCom.
2.3K
B2B Payments

Zylo, vCom Team Up For Enterprise Software Spend Management

eBay Seeks Buyer For Korean Division eBay Seeks Buyer For Korean Division
2.3K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

EBay Wants To Sell Off S Korean Unit

NJ Legislators Propose Tighter Data Privacy NJ Legislators Propose Tighter Data Privacy
2.2K
Regulation

NJ Legislators Propose Tighter Data Privacy Regulations

NYC is suing Guesty Inc over short term rental policies. NYC is suing Guesty Inc over short term rental policies.
2.2K
Legal

NYC Sues Airbnb Listing Co In Bid To Stop Short-Term Rentals