B2B Payments

Sage Updates Will Boost SMB Accounting Visibility

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
accounting

Cloud business management firm Sage has announced new updates to its small business cloud accounting solution to help customers gain more insight into their accounting, payroll and HR data.

Sage has seen the uptick in people working from home and wanted to work on a way to make dealings in payroll and accounting more precise, as “providing the right information at the right time has never been so important,” the announcement noted.

The new additions will incorporate the influence of Sage’s new acquisitions AutoEntry and CakeHR, and will add recurring invoices, bank rules and more industry coverage with CIS compliance capability. AutoEntry has been embedded into the Sage Accounting feature to do away with time-consuming processes that can result in errors.

The recurring invoices and bank rules will add more automation that Sage says makes the technology flow smoother for small businesses.

With a new “Correct Transactions” feature, users can easily look for errors in tax and reporting outputs, correcting them as well.

There will also be new multi-currency capabilities and inventory management tools for those using the Sage Accounting Plus tier. Those functions will support international business trading and management of stocks, the release states.

“Now more than ever, small businesses need total visibility on the health of their business, this gives them the peace of mind to move forward,” said Sabby Gill, MD and EVP, Sage UK.

Suzanne Mottershead, company director at Leisure Surfaces, a Sage Customer, said Sage Accounting has made her work easier and faster. “It’s easy to see what we owe, how much we’re owed, what’s coming in and out, and as it links to our bank, its fool proof,” she said.

Sage has also been working with Trintech on new technology to accelerate financial closes by streamlining IT departments’ abilities to collect data from the close of a deal and reducing costs.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER

Glitches such as those arising from faulty application programming interfaces (APIs) can lead up to 88 percent of app users to abandon them, making it imperative for banks to constantly monitor their APIs’ performance. In the May 2020 B2B API Tracker, PYMNTS spoke with Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB executives Robert Pehrson and Paula da Silva about how harnessing internal data and third-party data from ratings institutes and government agencies can maintain API performance and offer a seamless banking experience.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Paycheck Protection Program, White House, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program, White House, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Small Business Administration
7.2K
Loans

Kudlow: Third Round Of SBA PPP Loans ‘May Be’ Necessary

Today in Payments Today in Payments
6.1K
News

Today In Payments: Google Phone Data: Mixed Stay-Home Compliance; India’s Jio Gets $750M Boost From Silver Lake

Georgia's Reopening Falls Flat With Consumers Georgia's Reopening Falls Flat With Consumers
5.0K
Coronavirus

Georgia’s Push To Reopen Falls Flat As Consumers Stay Home

4.9K
B2B Payments

RBS Shutters Bó To Focus On SMB Challenger Bank Mettle

supermarket worker with mask supermarket worker with mask
4.4K
Coronavirus

Frontline Workers Want More Pandemic Hazard Pay

Most Of PPP’s Second Round Already Spoken For Most Of PPP’s Second Round Already Spoken For
4.4K
Loans

Most Of SBA PPP Loan Program’s Second Round Funding Already Spoken For

Yelp Helps Businesses Promote Digital Offerings Yelp Helps Businesses Promote Digital Offerings
3.3K
Retail

New Yelp Feature Helps Local Businesses Promote Digital Offerings

Ninja Van closes funding round Ninja Van closes funding round
3.0K
Investments

Singapore’s Ninja Van Delivery Startup Raises $279M

Google, phone, data, coronavirus, U.S., Singapore, Brazil, normal, reopening, news Google, phone, data, coronavirus, U.S., Singapore, Brazil, normal, reopening, news
2.9K
Coronavirus

Google Phone Data Reveals Mixed Stay-Home Compliance

Ajay Banga, Michael Miebach Ajay Banga, Michael Miebach
2.9K
Security & Fraud

Mastercard’s Playbook On Fighting Online Fraud’s Big Surge

healthcare data innovation healthcare data innovation
2.8K
Healthcare

Why Data-Backed Innovation Is The Medicine Healthcare Needs

Revolut card Revolut card
2.8K
Digital Banking

Revolut Eyes Consolidation, Looks To Buy Distressed Rivals

Consumers On Re-entering The Physical World Consumers On Re-entering The Physical World
2.7K
Coronavirus

Why Consumers Aren’t In A Rush To Reopen The Economy

Buyers, Suppliers Tackle Invoice Digitization Buyers, Suppliers Tackle Invoice Digitization
2.7K
B2B Payments

Buyers And Suppliers Tackle The Invoice-To-Pay Digitization Journey

Payoneer On COVID-19's eCommerce Surge Payoneer On COVID-19's eCommerce Surge
2.7K
Podcasts

Payoneer CEO: eCommerce’s Surge And Brick-And-Mortar’s ‘Vicious Cycle’