Cloud business management firm Sage has announced new updates to its small business cloud accounting solution to help customers gain more insight into their accounting, payroll and HR data.

Sage has seen the uptick in people working from home and wanted to work on a way to make dealings in payroll and accounting more precise, as “providing the right information at the right time has never been so important,” the announcement noted.

The new additions will incorporate the influence of Sage’s new acquisitions AutoEntry and CakeHR, and will add recurring invoices, bank rules and more industry coverage with CIS compliance capability. AutoEntry has been embedded into the Sage Accounting feature to do away with time-consuming processes that can result in errors.

The recurring invoices and bank rules will add more automation that Sage says makes the technology flow smoother for small businesses.

With a new “Correct Transactions” feature, users can easily look for errors in tax and reporting outputs, correcting them as well.

There will also be new multi-currency capabilities and inventory management tools for those using the Sage Accounting Plus tier. Those functions will support international business trading and management of stocks, the release states.

“Now more than ever, small businesses need total visibility on the health of their business, this gives them the peace of mind to move forward,” said Sabby Gill, MD and EVP, Sage UK.

Suzanne Mottershead, company director at Leisure Surfaces, a Sage Customer, said Sage Accounting has made her work easier and faster. “It’s easy to see what we owe, how much we’re owed, what’s coming in and out, and as it links to our bank, its fool proof,” she said.

Sage has also been working with Trintech on new technology to accelerate financial closes by streamlining IT departments’ abilities to collect data from the close of a deal and reducing costs.