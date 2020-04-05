B2B Payments

Sage and Trintech are partnering on new financial close technology

Record to Report software provider Trintech has partnered with Sage in order to collaborate on new, speedier financial close processes, a press release states.

Trintech, doing its part in the partnership, has created a new connector program for its Adra Suite, approved by cloud finance management tool Sage Intacct, which will help companies save money and time on data integration between the two companies’ products.

The new program is available on the Sage Intacct Marketplace and will work to instantaneously grab data from the reconciliation and close phases of a deal. By reducing the amount of things IT departments have to do in that process and taking out manual processing duties, the speed of the process is increased, the release promises.

The connector can use Sage Intacct APIs to find open accounts, limiting the request to specific ones, and can retrieve the GL balance for transaction and integration with the Adra Suite. The process helps to increase the return on investment for users by removing costs for ongoing support and custom codes.

Eileen Wiens, VP of business development for Sage Intacct, said the partnership with Trintech would allow for a new level of fiscal control and transparency over a company’s processes.

Trintech Mid-Market President Darren Heffernan said the reduction of both time and expense would be a good thing for many companies and work to better fulfill their expectations of how business should go. He added that, with the extra time they don’t have to use on financial close tasks, they can focus on other operational duties and run their businesses in a more effective manner.

Sage Intacct, as a financial software provider, has focused in recent years on streamlining processes to make everything flow as seamlessly as possible.

Adra Suite is used by over 1,800 companies around the globe, and its various tools can also be used for balance sheet work, transaction matching and managing and controlling various financial tasks.

Trintech, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, works with cloud-based solutions to innovate in the finance sector.

 

