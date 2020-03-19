onboarding SMBs
Accounts Payable

How Automation Can Remove Vendor Onboarding Frictions

Businesses interested in expanding globally must not only juggle outgoing payments to vendors, but also cater to individual complex payment agreements. Legacy accounts payable (AP) systems, make that hard, Dan Miller, senior vice president at financial software provider Sage Intacct told PYMNTS. In the latest Next-Gen AP Automation Tracker, Miller explains why cloud-based AP is make or break.

By
Posted on

The financial account software market is on pace to reach $19 billion in sales over the next five years, and such growth is necessary to match businesses’ fast-paced needs. Firms of all sizes are searching for tools that provide better insights into their cash flows, as such knowledge is critical to helping them maintain solid relationships with both vendors and customers — especially amid intensifying competition.

Growth can create frictions, too. Some businesses must juggle outgoing payments to vendors in international markets, for example, or cater to others’ more complex payment agreements. Easy, efficient accounts payable (AP) technology can instantly categorize these transfers, and businesses can upgrade their financial management with automation and cloud implementations to create lasting — and more financially viable — vendor relationships, said Dan Miller, senior vice president of product management at financial software provider Sage Intacct. Such technology can also help companies keep up with competitors by eliminating frictions throughout the AP process involving onboarding vendors and tracking payments.

“We have solutions — both natively [as well as via partner] products — for helping new vendors or helping with vendor [onboarding],” Miller told PYMNTS during a recent interview. “There is a real value in bringing [these solutions] together at the vendor onboarding stage [because it] saves a lot of time in figuring out how that vendor relationship is going to be structured. You bring in new vendors [and] you need to be sure how that vendor [is] expecting to be paid.”

Handling onboarding with a one-step solution also gives businesses better understandings of their cash flows, allowing them to leverage additional solutions or innovate their in-house processes.

Data’s Importance In One-step Onboarding

Boiling the entire onboarding process down to one step is not easy, however. Businesses and their suppliers encounter massive amounts of data each day, meaning both parties must receive information in a timely and easy-to-understand manner. Such details must be quickly analyzed when onboarding vendors.

“There are some standards under which companies tend to want to operate and [that order] how they want to engage with each other, but there are also a lot of variations in expectations of individual vendors,” Miller clarified. “[There are] some circumstances [in how] a customer-vendor relationship is set up [that] drives how payments get [managed]. Because of that variation, there is work [needed] to make sure you build it into the system so that [it] gets [to] where the data collection [is] really important [and where] the AP staff is going to actually pay bills.”

Businesses must be able to understand these variations when they begin onboarding, he added, so Sage Intacct has also built automation into its onboarding solutions. Providing AP automation and enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in one product allows businesses to streamline the process and more easily move forward with trusted vendors. Data is essential to this process, Miller said, which must be tailored to each individual client.

“I do not think when you get to mid-market [size] … [that] the one-size-fits-all [model] works,” he noted. “When you are dealing with potentially hundreds of vendors the odds of you having a one-size-fits-all relationship with each of them? … [That] really means manual work for the AP team.”

Cash flow and AP automation innovation

Sage Intacct has worked to create solutions — including its Sage Intacct Intelligent General Ledger as well as products it developed with partner companies — that can capture this information upfront and add support for AP automation and other tailored tools, Miller said. Solutions are then personalized to address clients’ needs via vendor discounts, subscription payment support and other tailored features that create more efficient relationships.

Infusing data transparency within these solutions helps firms further personalize their offerings, but the main benefit to one-step onboarding is in untangling businesses’ cash flow information.

“[Businesses are] trying to optimize their cash flows,” Miller said. “That is one of the biggest things we hear [from] customers: ‘How do they understand where they are from a cash perspective? How is their future AP going to play into that?’”

Automating AP and vendor onboarding will enable businesses to gain real-time views of their cash flows and determine how much funding to put toward innovations, but the technology is still in the very early stages of implementation. This is especially true among small- to medium-sized (SMBs), with a recent survey finding only 5 percent of such companies had fully automated AP processes.

It is becoming clearer that these types of solutions are necessary for businesses of all levels, however — especially as the amount of data firms generate increases. Companies will thus need to keep searching for products that can help them manage that data and court the right partner vendors to keep up.

——————————–

PYMNTS VIRTUAL LIVE PANEL: THURSDAY, MARCH 19, 2020 | 12:00 PM (ET) 

Join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster with panelists from top financial institutions on Thursday March 19, 2020 at 12:00 PM (ET) for a lively discussion about new directions in banking for the digital-first era. Webster and her executive guests will offer expert insights into topics from the fascinating new PYMNTS report, “What Is a Bank: What U.S. Consumers Think About the Key Issues Driving the Connected Economy.”

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants
8.2K
Regulation Roundup

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers
6.5K
API

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers

Amazon Amazon
5.1K
Amazon

Amazon Experiences Technical Setback For Grocery Orders Amid High Coronavirus Demand

AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics
4.8K
Authentication

AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics

Casino Casino
4.7K
Coronavirus

MGM And Wynn Shutter Casinos For A Limited Time Due To Coronavirus

china-coronavirus-economy-recovery china-coronavirus-economy-recovery
4.2K
International

Planning For Recovery: Lessons Learned From China

Jumio On The Digital ID Chicken And Egg Problem Jumio On The Digital ID Chicken And Egg Problem
4.0K
Authentication

Could The Coronavirus Crisis Solve Digital IDs’ ‘Chicken and Egg’ Problem?

Why Collaboration Will Build Next-Generation AI Why Collaboration Will Build Next-Generation AI
3.9K
Artificial Intelligence

Baidu: AI Exceeds Human Natural Language Comprehension And Open Source Could Make It Even Better

Innovating Payments The Open Source Way Innovating Payments The Open Source Way
3.7K
Payments Innovation

Red Hat: Innovating Payments The Open Source Way

Local Governments Move In On Retail Vacancies Local Governments Move In On Retail Vacancies
3.6K
Retail

Local Governments Move In On Retail Vacancies

Airlines Airlines
3.5K
Coronavirus

US Airlines Ask For Up To $50B In Financial Assistance

Facebook Funds $100M In SMB Coronavirus Grants Facebook Funds $100M In SMB Coronavirus Grants
3.5K
Coronavirus

Facebook Funds $100M In Grants For SMBs Hurt By Coronavirus

Revolut Junior will allow children to participate in banking Revolut Junior will allow children to participate in banking
3.0K
Financial Inclusion

Revolut Rolls Out Banking App For Kids

contactless payment contactless payment
2.9K
Retail

What Sticks? Scoping Retail Behaviors In The Time Of Contagion

Uber, Uber eats, free meals, coronavirus medical workers, first responders, Uber, Uber eats, free meals, coronavirus medical workers, first responders,
2.8K
Coronavirus

Uber Pledges Free Food Delivered To Medical Providers