“We have solutions — both natively [as well as via partner] products — for helping new vendors or helping with vendor [onboarding],” Miller told PYMNTS during a recent interview. “There is a real value in bringing [these solutions] together at the vendor onboarding stage [because it] saves a lot of time in figuring out how that vendor relationship is going to be structured. You bring in new vendors [and] you need to be sure how that vendor [is] expecting to be paid.”

Handling onboarding with a one-step solution also gives businesses better understandings of their cash flows, allowing them to leverage additional solutions or innovate their in-house processes.

Data’s Importance In One-step Onboarding

Boiling the entire onboarding process down to one step is not easy, however. Businesses and their suppliers encounter massive amounts of data each day, meaning both parties must receive information in a timely and easy-to-understand manner. Such details must be quickly analyzed when onboarding vendors.

“There are some standards under which companies tend to want to operate and [that order] how they want to engage with each other, but there are also a lot of variations in expectations of individual vendors,” Miller clarified. “[There are] some circumstances [in how] a customer-vendor relationship is set up [that] drives how payments get [managed]. Because of that variation, there is work [needed] to make sure you build it into the system so that [it] gets [to] where the data collection [is] really important [and where] the AP staff is going to actually pay bills.”