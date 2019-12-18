Silicon Valley’s Sage Intacct is bringing its cloud-based financial management system to the U.K. following an August launch in Australia, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday (Dec. 18).

The accounting software solutions offered by Sage Intacct are flexible and cloud-native, offering advanced functionality and automation. The platform can be used by small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), nonprofits and professionals.

Sage Intacct got its start as accounting software in Toronto and was created “by finance professionals for finance professionals,” the release said, adding the firm’s cloud-based tools enable both real-time decisions and long-term strategic planning. It is designed to help chief financial officers provide “data-driven, finance-first methodology.”

Its open application programming interface (API) structure can help companies “maximize their financial impact” with third-party software providers and services, the company said, and it also includes cost management.

“The successful internationalization of Sage Intacct will empower our global customers to accelerate growth, streamline financial processes, and deliver the operational insights needed to scale their business,” said Sage Chief Technology Officer Aaron Harris.

IWI Consulting Group — a Sage authorized business partner in Canada since 2000 — helps SMBs adapt Sage enterprise software and business solutions.

The release noted that Sage Intacct scored highest — 4.63 out of 5 — taking the top ranking in the Core Financials for the Lower Midsize Enterprises use case in the 2019 Gartner report “Critical Capabilities for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large, and Global Enterprises.” This year marked the third straight year Sage Intacct account software has earned the highest score.

In April, Sage Intacct announced integrating data from cash management tool Trovata.io to provide real-time visibility into cash positions for corporate users. Earlier this year Sage announced another partnership with cloud integration solutions provider Cleo, allowing Cleo to pair its integration-Platform-as-a-Service with Sage Intacct, providing businesses with enhanced “governance, control and orchestration capabilities,” the companies said at the time.