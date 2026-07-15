Banks Face a Faster Cyber Clock as Gold Eagle Goes Live
The federal government’s artificial intelligence (AI) security initiative now has a name and a launch date. The White House launched Gold Eagle on Tuesday (July 14), a federal AI cybersecurity clearinghouse established by the Treasury Department with contributions from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Department of Defense. The platform is designed to consolidate vulnerability findings from government and critical infrastructure industries, prioritize the most consequential flaws and coordinate remediation before they are exploited, Nextgov reported.