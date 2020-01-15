B2B Payments

SAP Concur Shutters Travel Search Site Hipmunk

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Less than three years after acquiring travel search startup Hipmunk, SAP Concur has announced that it will shutter both the consumer- and corporate-facing operations of the platform. Reports in PhocusWire on Tuesday (Jan. 14) said that SAP Concur notified Hipmunk employees that morning. Current Hipmunk employees will be moved to other areas of SAP Concur, the company noted.

“As our approach to providing integrated travel and expense [T&E] management evolves, we have made the decision to retire Hipmunk and Concur Hipmunk,” the company said in a statement, referring to the consumer-facing travel search and price comparison site Hipmunk, and the corporate travel expense management platform Concur Hipmunk. “Concur TripLink with TripIt Pro is the preferred solution for customers who aren’t a fit for Concur Travel, an online booking tool.”

The company also told the publication that it “carefully considered all potential avenues for Hipmunk and Concur Hipmunk, and determined that it was in the best interests of our travelers, customers, our people and SAP Concur to terminate the service and retain all of the intellectual property.”

Separate reports in Skift on the same day said that SAP Concur rebuffed a buy-back offer from Hipmunk’s founders, Adam Goldstein and Steve Huffman. An unnamed source told the publication that Concur confirmed it would not consider offers for someone else acquiring Hipmunk assets.

Goldstein reportedly left the company last year. Huffman is currently CEO of Reddit.

The shuttering of Hipmunk follows last September’s announcement that SAP Concur would be collaborating with Thomas Cook to expand its corporate T&E operations in India. The firms will partner for joint business clients to integrate travel and expense management — as well as invoice management — solutions to support enterprise digitization and streamlined spend management.

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Study:

Whether they’re checking account balances or redeeming rewards, more than 102 million U.S. credit card holders now rely on mobile card apps. In the Mobile Card App Adoption Report, PYMNTS surveyed 2,000 U.S. consumers for a reveal of the four most compelling features apps must have to engage users and drive greater adoption.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Visa Tap To Phone Expands POS Acceptance Visa Tap To Phone Expands POS Acceptance
6.9K
Mobile Payments

Visa Tap To Phone Expands POS Acceptance For Retailers

cross border payments cross border payments
5.2K
Cross-border Payments

Using Data To Fight Subscriber Churn

Mastercard Mastercard
5.2K
Mastercard

Using AI To Keep Issuers On The Right Side Of Credit Risk

3.9K
eCommerce

Embedding Insurance At The Point Of Sale

3.8K
VISA

Visa’s $5.3B FinTech Play, Wrapped In Plaid

Britain, Bank, StanChart, Standard Chartered, investment, China, Supply Chain, Startup, Linklogis, B2B Britain, Bank, StanChart, Standard Chartered, investment, China, Supply Chain, Startup, Linklogis, B2B
3.7K
B2B Payments

Standard Chartered Backs China’s Linklogis

How Gen Z Is Driving Payments Innovation How Gen Z Is Driving Payments Innovation
3.4K
Payments Innovation

Why Digital Payments Innovation Sticks To Gen Z

goldman-sachs-marcus-app goldman-sachs-marcus-app
3.3K
Digital Banking

Goldman Launches Mobile App For Marcus — Three Years Later

wells fargo, technology, regulators, cyber attacks, manual, news wells fargo, technology, regulators, cyber attacks, manual, news
3.3K
Bank Regulation

Wells’ Growth Reportedly Hampered By Old Systems, Tech Failures

Who Will Win The Restaurant Delivery Race? Who Will Win The Restaurant Delivery Race?
3.2K
Delivery

Who Will Win The Restaurant Aggregator Race?

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch
3.1K
Retail

Abercrombie & Fitch To Slash Store Sizes

google pay, co-founders, neo-banks, india, epiFi, seed funding, un-banked, news google pay, co-founders, neo-banks, india, epiFi, seed funding, un-banked, news
3.1K
Digital Banking

Google Pay Co-founders’ Indian Neobank Has Raised $13.2M

3.1K
API

Wells Fargo: Using APIs To Cut Corporate Cash Flow Confusion

3.0K
Investments

Casper Warns Social Media Celebs Could Pose Investment Risk

german, fintech, wirecard, fraud, accounting, Singapore, police, allegations, news german, fintech, wirecard, fraud, accounting, Singapore, police, allegations, news
2.8K
International

Wirecard Chairman Resigns After Resisting Calls For Audit