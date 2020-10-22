Sendoso has teamed with Cameo to provide business-to-business (B2B) purchasers with celebrity experiences. The company has also rolled out multiple new functions on its sending platform to provide the new standard of customization and noteworthy experiences that scale, according to a Wednesday (Oct. 21) announcement.

“It’s become harder than ever to cut through digital clutter and make a real impact on customers,” Sendoso CEO and Founder Kris Rudeegraap said in the announcement. “By teaming up with Cameo, we’re enabling our customers to deliver memorable experiences that deliver maximum ROI across marketing, sales, and CX."

Clients of Sendoso can link up with potential clients and customers by providing them with tailored celebrity videos customized to the person who receives it. The company says that workforces in sales, marketing and CX can harness the videos.

A Sendoso client could send a video message from a celebrity that, say, wishes a recipient a happy birthday or explains why "they’d be a good fit for your offering," according to an announcement.

“Cameo’s mission has always been to connect people through meaningful experiences and engagements with their favorite celebrities,” Cameo CEO and Co-founder Steven Galanis said in the announcement. “Jumping into the B2B world with Sendoso is an exciting next step in Cameo’s own growth and possibilities.”

Sendoso has also rolled out new features such as “Sendoso Experiences,” which lets people send recipients dance, cooking and cocktail making classes. It also rolled out a meeting scheduler, which lets senders provide a relevant or personal digital gift for reserving a time.

The company also launched improvements to address confirmation to encompass automatic reminder emails a day prior to expiration. It also rolled out integrations that let customers measure from Engagio, 6sense, Bombora, Terminus and Rollworks in addition to "automated sending triggers," according to the announcement.

Cameo has created a talent platform with "tens of thousands of VIPs" and has filled more than one million requests such as birthday messages.