B2B Payments

South Africa Lowers Check Limits To Promote B2B ePayments

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
South Africa Lowers Check Limits To Promote B2B ePayments

South Africa is lowering the limit for which paper checks can be written in an effort by the nation’s payments industry to promote businesses’ adoption of electronic payments.

Reports in IOL on Thursday (Jan. 16) said the Payments Association of South Africa has lowered the maximum amount for which a check can be written to under $3,500 in an effort to encourage corporates to adopt electronic payment methods.

The shift will take effect in May of this year, with an eight-month grace period for checks that have already been written but not yet processed by the May 2020 deadline, reports noted.

In an interview with the publication, FNB Business Spokesperson Kenneth Matlhole said that corporates and government entities will be particularly impacted by the change, considering the heavy reliance on checks for many of these players, including schools, agriculture firms, motor industry businesses and others.

Matlhole emphasized the importance for businesses to prepare for the changes as soon as possible to avoid cash flow disruptions and to collaborate with financial service providers to implement an electronic payment solution. He also noted that for B2B payments, businesses must have conversations with their corporate buyers and suppliers to inform them of the change and reach a mutual agreement as to which payment method will be used instead of a paper check.

Matlhole added that businesses may want to offer discounts or other incentives to encourage their B2B suppliers to accept electronic payments.

“Given the reduction of check limits due to several issues, including fraud, it may not be viable for businesses to continue using checks,” Matlhole stated.

South Africa is not the only market in which businesses rely heavily on paper checks for B2B payments. However, recent research from the Association of Financial Professionals released last September found check usage in B2B transactions to be at an all-time low.

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Study:

Faster access to cash is what every business wants, but new data shows that 75 percent of small and microbusinesses say not having faster access to proceeds from sales can cause cascading problems, from delaying vendor payments to even missing payroll. For the new Small Business Guide To Rapid Settlement Study, PYMNTS surveyed nearly 500 SMBs and found that rapid settlement is important enough that more than half would switch to a provider that offers it.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

cross border payments cross border payments
6.1K
Cross-border Payments

Using Data To Fight Subscriber Churn

5.0K
VISA

Visa’s $5.3B FinTech Play, Wrapped In Plaid

How Gen Z Is Driving Payments Innovation How Gen Z Is Driving Payments Innovation
4.1K
Payments Innovation

Why Digital Payments Innovation Sticks To Gen Z

Fundbox Picks New CFO Fundbox Picks New CFO
3.5K
Personnel

Fundbox Picks New CFO

Oyo hotel Oyo hotel
3.3K
Retail

OYO Reduces Hotel Room Count, Begins Layoffs

Visa Sets Click-to-Pay Transition Visa Sets Click-to-Pay Transition
2.9K
Payment Methods

Visa Says Tokenized Transactions Set To Hit $1T, Sets Click-to-Pay Transition

2.8K
Payments Innovation

New Data: 85 Pct. Of Businesses Have Real-Time Payments On Their Roadmaps – Here’s Why

Bitcoin Daily: Lightnet Raises $31M, Dish Network Has Piracy Deterrent Based In Blockchain Bitcoin Daily: Lightnet Raises $31M, Dish Network Has Piracy Deterrent Based In Blockchain
2.8K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Lightnet Raises $31M, Dish Network Has Piracy Deterrent Based In Blockchain 

2.6K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Cigna, Oscar To Launch Healthcare Solution For SMBs

Raj Seshadri President Of Data And Services Raj Seshadri President Of Data And Services
2.6K
Mastercard

Mastercard Names Raj Seshadri President Of Data And Services

Instant Payments Future Of Legal Disbursements Instant Payments Future Of Legal Disbursements
2.5K
Legal

The Instant Verdict Is In For Legal Disbursements

Travel Meets Connected Commerce Travel Meets Connected Commerce
2.4K
Travel Payments

Travel Meets Connected Commerce

2.4K
Earnings

Wells Fargo Sees Card Spending Growth As Restructuring, Regulators Loom

IoT Tracker Shines A Light On 2021 IoT Tracker Shines A Light On 2021
2.3K
Internet of Things

Intelligence Of Things (IoT) Tracker Shines A Light On 2021

Why SMBs Are Dissatisfied With Online Lenders Why SMBs Are Dissatisfied With Online Lenders
2.3K
Loans

Fed: Two-Thirds Of SMBs Are Dissatisfied With Online Lenders