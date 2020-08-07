Unisys has partnered with PayCargo, which works in electronic invoicing and settlements for shipping companies, to deliver a new payments platform for cargo providers that a press release touts as more secure and faster.

With the new platform, cargo providers will have access to more convenient payment options like direct ACH debits, prefunded accounts or credit card payments, and will be able to deliver speedier payments and worry less about risk due to the more secure system, the press release says.

The platform lets clients have their cargo released the same day. And, payments made through PayCargo will now be able to be viewed on the AWB Changes feature in Unisys Diagnostics, the company’s solution for auditing and payment tracking.

The press release says airlines don’t have to use multiple different systems, and the automation cuts out the risk of human error and helps save time.

In addition, the new feature automates payment creation for payers, such as freight forwarders and importers, and helps to provide real-time remittance validation for airlines to help cargo be released the same day.

Curtis Schuler, Unisys vice president of Client Management for the Americas, said the partnership would have benefits for customers.

“As a result of our relationship with PayCargo, we are providing real-time payment visibility that not only improves cash management, but further creates a seamless, transparent and user-friendly environment that will reduce administrative costs and better manage electronic payments for their business.”

Lionel van der Walt, PayCargo’s president and chief executive, said the integration “is now more important than ever, helping to transform the industry with digital solutions that add meaningful value.”

“Users on both sides of a transaction have visibility into billing, which enables them to address any issues immediately and make payments more efficiently,” he said, according to the release.

Van der Walt told PYMNTS recently that the coronavirus pandemic had driven payment volumes down and held back trade credit as companies try to save money. But he added that there could be some positives down the road, such as increased digitization of payments and more collaborations.