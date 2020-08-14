B2B Payments

WEX Adds Alexa Capabilities To ClearView Snap To Further Help Fleet Managers

FinTech service provider WEX has introduced a new ClearView Snap capability with Amazon Alexa to help fleet managers look at insights and improve decision making by way of a verbal conversation with the chat function, according to a press release.

ClearView Snap is an analytics program that aids fleet managers in finding the best ways to improve their services via “easy-to-read” charts and graphs that will help clients look more easily at fuel card metrics, purchasing trends and transaction activity. Now, they’ll be able to access this information by asking Alexa about it directly, the release stated.

Upon the inquiry, Alexa will now provide verbal information on “dollars spent, gallons purchased, highest-spending employees, as well as savings opportunities and potential misuse exceptions,” according to the release.

Erin Knight, vice president of fleet product innovation at WEX, said the innovation allows for customers to take advantage of technology.

“We’re always looking for new ways to evolve our products and are thrilled to be able to offer a new way for customers to engage with ClearView,” Knight said, according to the release. “This hands-free approach brings a whole new experience to our customers, allowing them to quickly access their fueling information by simply using their voice.”

To initiate the service, WEX worked with its ClearView customers in order to design and test the process, the press release stated.

In related news, WEX announced a new corporate payment solutions team in April. The team is headed up by Mark Aquilina, who worked with Mastercard for nearly eight years prior to joining WEX. His role as the senior vice president of product and strategy of corporate payment solutions involves managing strategy for cloud projects and front-end processes.

In 2018, WEX announced a service called DriverDash, which worked with biometrics to let fleet drivers authorize a fuel transaction solely on their mobile phones.

