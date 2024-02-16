Episode Six (E6), a global provider of enterprise-grade payment processing and ledger infrastructure, has been selected to join the Mastercard Engage program for its installments solution in Europe.

The company’s flexible TRITIUM platform enables incumbent issuers to launch new and modern installment solutions, complementing their current offerings without disrupting services on their existing infrastructures, Episode Six said in a Thursday (Feb. 15) press release.

“We have strengthened our instalments offering to make it fit-for-purpose for financial institutions, providing a seamless, digital-first installment lending experience that addresses the needs of their customers,” John Mitchell, CEO and co-founder of Episode Six, said in the release.

Traditional issuers can offer these new installment solutions to banks, meeting the growing demand for buy now, pay later (BNPL) and creating new revenue streams, according to the release. E6’s ready-to-launch payment installment solution enables BNPL, installment cards and loans.

This partnership with Mastercard Engage will further enhance E6’s offerings, the release said. By providing companies with fast and easy access to qualified technology partners, the Mastercard Engage program allows partners to build, launch and grow payment solutions for Mastercard’s global network of customers, accelerating time to market for product innovation. Participants in the Engage program also receive opportunities to boost their growth, gain access to exclusive resources and perks, and enhance their brand’s visibility.

E6 operates globally across 40 countries, per the release, and delivers innovative capabilities to banks and companies looking to offer payments to their customers.

Mastercard launched Mastercard Engage in 2017, saying the program “will help our customers and other interested parties identify technology partners that can help them translate their digital payments agenda into reality and bring their digital solutions to market easily and quickly.”

In another recent development at E6, the company said in September that it was launching an installment payment plan for businesses called “Business Now, Pay Later.” This product lets commercial banks offer small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) “tailored installment offerings” within their business banking channel.

“This solution enables financial institutions to tap into an underserved market and solidify business relationships by providing [SMBs] the products to better manage their cash flow with increased flexibility and control,” E6 said at the time.

