Zil US Enables Swedish Businesses to Open US Payment Accounts

Zil US said Monday (April 22) that its B2B payment platform facilitates global business growth by allowing Swedish entrepreneurs and freelancers to open U.S. payment accounts remotely.

The platform also makes it easier for Swedish businesses to pay U.S. vendors, affiliates, employees and partners, the company said in a Monday press release.

“The cloud payment platform offers efficient and affordable cross-border transactions, allowing Swedish entrepreneurs to do business in the U.S.A. easily and cost-effectively,” Zil US said in the release. “This feature eliminates the need for a physical presence, providing unmatched convenience for conducting global transactions.”

The Zil US platform streamlines the creation of multiple business accounts for different needs and offers ACHtransfers, mailed checks and wire transfers, according to the report.

The platform also allows instant transfers between Zil US accounts; provides virtual cards, international payments and bulk payments; and offers a “get paid early” option, per the report.

“Zil US simplifies payroll management and ensures continuous access to funds, helping businesses improve cash flow, realize their potential and reduce the strain on small business owners in managing employee payments,” the company said in the release.

PYMNTS Intelligence has found that with the rising tide of international trade and cross-border transactions, businesses are looking abroad to maximize growth and access the greatest number of customers.

The more a business looks abroad for new markets and customers, the more important seamless and efficient cross-border payments become, according to “The Treasury Management Playbook: Spotlight on Cross-Border Payments,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Citi collaboration.

In another recent move, the parent company of Zil US, Zil Money, said in September 2023 that it integrated with cloud-based financial management software firm Sage Intacct to simplify Sage Intacct users’ workflow by automating tasks such as invoice imports.

This integration improves accuracy, increases productivity and allows businesses to focus more time on strategic decisions.

In August 2023, Zil Money introduced a Payroll By Credit Card feature designed to help small businesses manage payroll cash flow while still paying employees on time.

When paying with a credit card, the funds are transferred directly to the company’s bank account or employer, and the employer can use the funds to pay the payroll.

