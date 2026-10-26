Ripple Adds 24/7 Stablecoin Returns to Treasury Platform

Blockchain company Ripple has announced new capabilities for its treasury product.

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The updated Ripple Treasury allows businesses to manage cash, payments and liquidity around the clock, the company said in its announcement Monday (Oct. 26).

“The way businesses move money is changing, and treasury needs to evolve with it,” said Renaat Ver Eecke, senior vice president of Ripple Treasury. “As AI accelerates decision-making and digital rails enable money to move around the clock, businesses need systems that can keep pace. Our vision is to bring treasury management, intelligence and execution together, giving finance teams the ability to act faster and operate continuously without adding complexity or sacrificing control.”

The release noted that the past year has seen nearly half of all organizations increasing their U.S. cash balances, providing an emerging opportunity for businesses to manage cash more productively without sacrificing their liquidity requirements.

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“One of the ways Ripple Treasury is meeting this need is the introduction of 24/7 Returns, a new capability designed to help eligible corporate customers generate returns on operating cash that would otherwise remain idle overnight, over weekends, and during holidays,” the release said.

Ripple added that its treasury customers can earn returns on qualifying digital assets held in a Ripple wallet, including the company’s RLUSD stablecoin, subject to meeting program requirements. These customers can put eligible cash to work outside traditional banking hours without needing to manage the underlying digital asset transactions.

In related news, PYMNTS wrote earlier this month about the “uncomfortable reality” facing corporate treasury when it comes to artificial intelligence: Nearly every firm has it, but relatively few businesses can show that it is making them better off financially.

Research in the latest 2026 edition of the Working Capital Index (WCI) from PYMNTS Intelligence shows that 97% of the lowest-performing middle-market firms employ AI in treasury, nearly matching the 100% adoption rate among top performers.

However, the two groups still show notably different levels of financial efficiency. Top performers report cash conversion cycles of 39 days on average, versus 63 days for lower-tier performers. And around 70% of the strongest firms report predictable financing needs, compared to just 3% of lowest-performing companies.

The PYMNTS Intelligence findings indicate “that the next competitive divide in corporate treasury may not be between companies that have adopted artificial intelligence and those that have not,” the report said. “It may be between companies that use AI to understand their cash positions and those that can translate that technology into financial decisions.”

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