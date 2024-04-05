TD Bank Taps Google Cloud to Streamline Deployment of Applications

TD Bank Group and Google Cloud have partnered to streamline the bank’s development and deployment of new applications.
The collaboration aims to accelerate the rollout of new features and financial products, enabling “innovative banking experiences,” the companies said in a Friday (April 5) press release.
“Together with Google Cloud, we are positioned well to continue to evolve our services and help power new and innovative banking experiences,” Greg Keeley, senior executive vice president, platforms and technology at TD, said in the release.
With this partnership, TD will access Google Cloud’s engineering support to optimize its use of Google Cloud products, according to the release.
“Our multi-year strategic relationship with TD will leverage the power of Google Cloud’s secure cloud infrastructure and world class engineering talent with the goal of driving new levels of agility, customer-centricity and engineering innovation to more easily adapt and respond to the changing needs of TD customers,” Matt Renner, president, Global Field Organization at Google Cloud, said in the release.
The new collaboration on banking experiences follows TD Securities’ use of Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) to support TD Securities Automated Trading (TDSAT, according to the release. In that application, Google’s support helps TD Securities quickly adapt and respond to changing market and client needs.
The TDSAT team uses Google Cloud for its data-driven research platform that supports its trading, per the release.
“Google Cloud’s capabilities have helped us grow TDSAT’s trading volumes and portfolio size, and optimally serve our global clients,” Dan Bosman, senior vice president and chief information officer at TD Securities and Treasury and Balance Sheet Management (TBSM), said in the release.
One of TD Bank’s most recent product launches is a tool that lets customers get direct deposits two days early. TD Early Pay, announced in March, works for a variety of transaction types, including paychecks, tax refunds, government benefits, military pay and pensions.
In February, the bank added “Tap to Pay on iPhone,” a new mobile-based payment acceptance option that aims to provide greater flexibility and convenience for business owners. This solution allows business owners to accept in-person, contactless payments using only their iPhone.