TD Bank Taps Google Cloud to Streamline Deployment of Applications

“Together with Google Cloud, we are positioned well to continue to evolve our services and help power new and innovative banking experiences,” Greg Keeley, senior executive vice president, platforms and technology at TD, said in the release.

With this partnership, TD will access Google Cloud’s engineering support to optimize its use of Google Cloud products, according to the release.

“Our multi-year strategic relationship with TD will leverage the power of Google Cloud’s secure cloud infrastructure and world class engineering talent with the goal of driving new levels of agility, customer-centricity and engineering innovation to more easily adapt and respond to the changing needs of TD customers,” Matt Renner, president, Global Field Organization at Google Cloud, said in the release.