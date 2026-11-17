Mobile financial app Dave wants to become a chartered, full-service national bank.

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The company announced Monday (Nov. 16) it had filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) to launch an insured national bank, Dave Bank, N.A.

The charter would permit Dave to offer consumer deposit and credit products under direct OCC supervision. If approved, Dave Bank would offer things like FDIC-insured consumer deposit accounts, including Dave Checking and Dave Goals, short-term liquidity via the company’s ExtraCash product, as well as credit through Dave Flex.

“Dave has built a profitable, credit-disciplined business with a track record of helping consumers,” said Jason Wilk, Dave’s founder and CEO.

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“This is the natural next step in our mission to level the financial playing field for everyday Americans. We’re grateful to Coastal Community Bank for its strong partnership and we will continue to work closely with them to serve our members as we pursue this next chapter.”

Dave has named Anthony Sharett to serve as its chief banking officer and proposed president of the new banking venture. Sharett previously served as president of Pathward’s bank.

“Applying for a national bank charter reflects Dave’s commitment to operating under federal oversight standards,” said. Sharett. “I am excited to work with the Dave team to serve everyday Americans responsibly. We look forward to engaging with regulators on our application.”

Dave is part of a wave of FinTechs who have applied to become banks this year. The OCC said in August that it had received 40 applications for de novo charters in the prior 18 months. The regulation received 48 applications between 2011 and 2024.

This new wave of “charter activity is producing institutions that may share a federal regulator while bearing little resemblance to one another,” as PYMNTS wrote in September.

“Revolut wants a national bank that could take insured deposits, offer credit cards and make loans,” that report said. “Circle has received final approval for a national trust bank built around digital-asset custody and USDC reserve management. Block has applied for a national trust bank that expressly wouldn’t take deposits or make loans. Upstart is pursuing a national bank centered on deposits and consumer lending.”

The array of approaches demonstrates why the charter numbers by themselves don’t paint a complete picture, the report added, with FinTech and digital-asset companies pursuing regulated institutions with different powers and different roles within their existing businesses.