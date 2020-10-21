A hacking organization released receipts for $10,000 in charitable contributions to two groups made through bitcoin, the BBC reported.

The hackers published the contribution in addition to tax receipts for 0.88 in bitcoin (valued at approximately $10,515 as of 7:04 P.M. Eastern Time on Oct. 20) they had provided to Children International and The Water Project. They reportedly harnessed The Giving Block service that is used by numerous nonprofits globally.

The Water Project did not reply to requests for comment from the news outlet. However, representative of Children International said, "If the donation is linked to a hacker, we have no intention of keeping it.”

The Water Project aims to bolster access to clean water in Africa, while Children International helps communities, families and kids in multiple countries including Ecuador and India.

In other news, the price of bitcoin broke through the $12,000 level on Tuesday (Oct. 20), CoinDesk reported. The rebound was very much expected by the market after the digital currency experienced six days of increases in the prior week. The price of bitcoin was $11,954.07 as of 7:06 P.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday (Oct. 20).

“Bitcoin has been on a steady rise over recent weeks, driven partly by the news of Square's $50 million bitcoin buy, and perhaps more substantially because of recent comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell regarding CBDC adoption in the U.S.,” eToro Analyst Simon Peters said, as per the CoinDesk report.

And the New York Department of Financial Services called out Twitter for its vulnerability to hacking, which allowed a crypto scam to occur, according to their report. The document came after a teenage hacker and accomplices in July got into Twitter’s network, took control of different high-profile accounts, and tweeted out a “double your bitcoin” scam.

“Given that Twitter is a publicly-traded, $37 billion technology company, it was surprising how easily the hackers were able to penetrate Twitter’s network and gain access to internal tools allowing them to take over any Twitter user’s account,” the department said in the report.