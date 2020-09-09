European crypto exchange Eterbase has announced a hack, affecting hot wallets for six of its listed cryptocurrencies and allowing hackers to make off with $1.6 billion in assorted cryptocurrencies, CoinDesk reported.

The coins affected included bitcoin, ether, XRP, tezos, algorand and TRON, and the hackers transferred their stolen items into public wallets that have since been emptied, according to CoinDesk.

The exchange contacted law enforcement, and trading has been suspended until Sept. 10 along with EU bank withdrawals, the report stated.

In other news, Hong Kong's Diginex has raised $20 million as a funding round from private investors, Bloomberg reported.

The company is planning to be listed on the Nasdaq later this month.

Diginex is the parent of cryptocurrency firm Equos, and it completed a private placement of convertible notes with investors that included London and Hong Kong family offices, along with a hedge fund, according to CEO Richard Byworth, according to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg reported that the private placement happened because the company needed a reference point for the upcoming takeover by 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. The fundraising was important to show that the company was resourceful enough to survive, Byworth said, according to Bloomberg. The money will be used to shrink its staff and help move offices to Singapore.

Meanwhile, Visa has added crypto lender Cred to its roster of its FinTech Fast Track program, allowing for sped-up borrowing, payments and other such features, according to CoinDesk.

Through joining with the payments giant, Cred will now be able to send interest payments directly to customer bank accounts in Visa's network. It will also be able to issue crypto credit cards, letting users access a line of credit without having to liquidate their credit assets, CoinDesk reported.

The Visa FinTech Fast Track program was launched last year and aids innovative FinTech startups in using Visa's broad network for payments needs of various kinds.

And, Austrian software developer and compliance expert Blockpit acquired its biggest rival, a German firm called CryptoTax, according to a report from Tech.eu.

Both companies work to provide tax software for cryptocurrencies, but Blockpit CEO Florian Wimmer said the companies have different strengths. The goal of the merger, which now covers Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the U.S. as the companies combine, is to solidify and strengthen their competitive skills, Tech.Eu reported.